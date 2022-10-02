Karl Dorrell relieved of his duties as head coach

After a dismal 0-5 start to the season, the University of Colorado football program has dismissed head coach Karl Dorrell, according to a statement by athletic director Rick George.

After only two-and-a-half seasons as the Buffaloes’ head man, Dorrell will end his tenure after only 23 games. Despite a promising first season ending with an experience in the Alamo Bowl, the Buffs have failed to gain positive consistency in the past two seasons and finished 8-15 during Dorrell’s tenure.

In 2020, Dorrell signed a five-year, $18 million contract that would have taken him through the 2024 season. Now with the early dismissal, Colorado will owe Dorrell the remainder of his contract, about $8.7 million. The buyout could be lowered if Dorrell is hired by another program in the offseason.

“Our results over the past few years, including this season’s 0-5, start-are simply well below our expectations,” George said. “Our student-athletes, student body, fans and supporters deserve a successful football program.”

In addition, George announced that CU had dismissed defensive coordinator Chris Wilson a day after Colorado gave up the fourth most yards in school history.

Current offensive coordinator Mike Sanford has been named interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season. Sanford formerly served as the head coach at Western Kentucky from 2016 to 2018.

As for Colorado’s next head coach, George reiterated that a decision would not be made during the current season.

“While we are beginning a national coaching search, I do not expect an announcement on a new coach until the season’s conclusion,” George said.