Things to Do at CU – Week of Sept. 25

There are lots to do this week on campus, including a trivia night, drag performances and painting classes.

Monday, Sept. 26

CU Campus Green Tour

CU’s Student Affairs Center will be hosting environmentally-focused guided tours of CU’s campus for new students. They’ll visit CU’s pollinator gardens, an on-campus recycling facility and sustainable bike stations. Click here to register. Registration is required.

Lord of the Rings Trivia Night

The UMC is hosting biweekly trivia nights in the Connection, and this week’s event is Lord of the Rings themed. Come down to the connection with a team or individually to compete. Prizes will be awarded to the top competitors of the night.

CU Philharmonica Orchestra’s First Fall Concert

CU’s Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting its first fall concert of the semester for free in the Warner Imig Music Building. The event will be live streamed here. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Day in the Rec w/ the Men of Excellence

The Men of Excellence, a group for men of color on campus, will be hosting a Day in the Rec at the CU Recreation Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Get out to the Rec to play archery tag and e-sports and to meet undergraduate and graduate men of color. Registration is required; click here to register.

CU Jam Society Live Music

CU’s Jam Society will be in the Connection at the UMC to provide free, live music to all CU students and faculty. Come with friends or alone to make new ones for the best weekly live music event at CU.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Bocadillos y Chisme

All Latinx students are invited to the Office of Precollege Outreach & Engagement and the Latin American & Latinx Studies Center’s Bocadillos & Chisme appetizer hour. Come out to the Abrams Lounge in the C4C from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for some delicious food and community activities.

Video Game Tournament

CU Gaming and the Connection will be co-hosting a video game tournament from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sign-up will begin at 4 p.m. at the Connection desk.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Kitchen Table

Kitchen Table is a monthly event offering leadership and community building opportunities to CU students identifying as women of color. Come down to the Center for Inclusion and Social Change at the C4C, room N320.

Buffalo Nites Drag Queen Bingo

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting drag bingo, this week featuring Jessica L’Whor. Join the hottest drag queens in Boulder in the Village Center dining hall multipurpose room at 7 p.m. for a night of fun, games and prizes.

Guided Paint Class

The Center for Student Involvement will be partnering with Boulder-based studio Tracy’s Traveling Art to host an in-person painting class. Come down to the UMC room 235 at 7 p.m. All supplies are included; registration is required. Click here to register.

Margaret Leng Tan Guest Recital

CU Presents and the CU Boulder College of Music is hosting Singaporean pianist Margaret Leng Tan; her performance will feature the works of celebrated artist George Crumb, who passed away this year. It’s the first in a series of guest recitals happening at 7:30 p.m. in the Grusin Music Hall in the Imig Music Building.

Friday, Sept. 30

Ability/Disability in the Campus Community Meeting

CU’s Disability Services is hosting a meeting for members of and allies to the disability community in the Abrams Lounge in the C4C at 2 p.m. Join to meet new folks, engage in dialogue about disability services and learn about opportunities in the disability community.

Friday Night Film Series

Program Council is hosting weekly film screenings in the Cristol Chemistry Building room 140! This week’s feature is Jordan Peele’s newest film “Nope.” Come at 8 p.m. for a free movie and free popcorn.

Extreme Bowling

The Connection in the UMC is hosting weekly Extreme Bowling nights with neon lights and colored pins! Standard bowling rates apply for all students. Come at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31.



