Things to do at CU – Week of Sept. 12

For the week of Sept. 12, students and Boulder community locals can attend many upcoming events from live music at the UMC and Fox Theater to the Boulder Fall Festival.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

CU Jam Society Live Music

The Connection in the University Memorial Center will host the CU Jam Society every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Grab your friends or make new ones while listening to live music from CU students!

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Oh He Dead with Trusetto

The DC-based indie soul band Oh He Dead will be performing with Trusetto at 9 p.m. at the Fox Theater. Tickets are available here.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Silicon Flatirons Startup Variety Show

Brad Bernthal, the interim executive director for Silicon Flatirons, will be hosting the Startup Flatirons Variety Show for all students in the CU Boulder’s Wolf Law Building. A light dinner will be served at 5 p.m. before the event begins at 5:45 p.m. During the event, students will have the opportunity to learn more about interesting and disruptive research ideas from CU.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Thursday, Sept. 14

Left Right Tim Improv Comedy Auditions

Left Right Tim, CU’s longest-running improv comedy team, is holding auditions open to students of all experience levels in Hale Sciences Room 270. Auditions will start at 7 p.m. Those interested should attend only one of the audition nights.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

Come show off your video game skills at the Connection in the University Memorial Center for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. The sign-up starts at 4 p.m. at front desk.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Mild High Club with Shy Boys

The American psychedelic pop group Mild High Club will be performing with indie-pop band Shy Boys starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18

Downtown Boulder Fall Festival

The annual Downtown Boulder Fall Festival will be hosted on Pearl Street Mall from Friday to Sunday to celebrate the beginning of fall.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Gov’t Mule

For Fox Theatre’s 30th Anniversary, the theater will be hosting Gov’t Rule, an American Southern rock jam band. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here. Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Apple Tree Blitz 2022

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Boulder Apple Tree Project volunteers will be traveling through neighborhoods in South and North Boulder and Longmont to locate and sample apple trees. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to see land preparations for the new orchard site opening soon in North Boulder. Check-in for the event will take place at the Museum of Natural History. Here is a link for their RSVP.

For further information on events, check out the CU Campus Events Calendar.

