Photos: CU Boulder’s women’s volleyball team starts strong

by Io Hartman
The University of Colorado Boulder’s women’s volleyball celebrate senior outside hitter Jill Schneggenburger’s score against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 22, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Women’s Volleyball team kicked off its season with multiple wins in a tournament Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. The team took home two wins against Green Bay and Western Michigan, securing the Buffs Invitational title on the tournament’s first day.

Junior outside hitter Maya Tabron watches the ball during the first set of the game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

During the first set, Colorado started with a 4-1 lead. Maya Tabron made four kills on four attacks, giving Colorado a two-point lead at 20-18. Meegan Hart and Lexi Hadrych completed the set each with three kills. This will be Hart’s sixth season of volleyball at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Graduate student middle blocker Meegan Hart blocks the ball from the Western Michigan Broncos during the first set of the game at the CU Events Center on Friday, Aug. 22, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

“It means a lot, I’m just happy to be here again, have another year that I didn’t really expect, but today just shout out to Taylor. She made some great sets and really put us in great situations one-on-one. Then I tried to do my job and put it away,” said Hart in regards to her early success this season.

Graduate student outside hitter Lexi Hadrych serves the ball during the first set at the game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent), 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

The stands during many women’s sports games at the University of Colorado Boulder can bring a lower audience turnout than the men’s games. Despite this, the tournament brought students, families and volleyball fans to the stands.

The University of Colorado Boulder's cheerleaders came out to support the women's volleyball team for the game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 22, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Fellow students, families, and fans came to support the University of Colorado Boulder's women's volleyball team at the game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Graduate student outside hitter Lexi Hadrych hits the ball during the first set at the game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

The University of Colorado Boulder’s women’s volleyball team celebrate junior outside hitter Maya Tabron’s score against Western Michigan during the game at the CU Events Center on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Sophomore setter Taylor Simpson led Colorado with 40 assists. Western Michigan was outhit .250 to .031 in the set. The Colorado Buffaloes won the fourth and final set 25-17 after Tabron’s 11th kill.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s women’s volleyball celebrate scoring against Western Michigan in the third set of the game on Friday, Aug. 22, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

 

Contact CU Independent Head Visuals Editor Io Hartman at io.hartman@colorado. edu.

Io Hartman is a photographer based in Boulder, CO, and is a junior studying media, journalism, and political science at The University of Colorado Boulder. As a portrait and documentary photographer, she is driven to do work that captures community and systemic change. Outside of photography and journalism, one can find Io watching movies and shows with friends, thrifting, and showing up to everything creatively overdressed.

