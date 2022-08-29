Photos: CU Boulder’s women’s volleyball team starts strong

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Women’s Volleyball team kicked off its season with multiple wins in a tournament Friday, Aug. 27, 2022. The team took home two wins against Green Bay and Western Michigan, securing the Buffs Invitational title on the tournament’s first day.

During the first set, Colorado started with a 4-1 lead. Maya Tabron made four kills on four attacks, giving Colorado a two-point lead at 20-18. Meegan Hart and Lexi Hadrych completed the set each with three kills. This will be Hart’s sixth season of volleyball at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“It means a lot, I’m just happy to be here again, have another year that I didn’t really expect, but today just shout out to Taylor. She made some great sets and really put us in great situations one-on-one. Then I tried to do my job and put it away,” said Hart in regards to her early success this season.

The stands during many women’s sports games at the University of Colorado Boulder can bring a lower audience turnout than the men’s games. Despite this, the tournament brought students, families and volleyball fans to the stands.