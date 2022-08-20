EntertainmentFeaturedNews

WelcomeFest canceled for third year in a row due to equipment damage

by Lauren Hill
Staff for a University of Colorado Boulder event named WelcomeFest, which was postponed and later cancelled due to weather, walk towards lines of students at Farrand Field on Sat, Aug. 20, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

For the third year in a row, Program Council’s WelcomeFest was canceled. The announcement was made two hours after the doors were meant to open for the event and followed multi-hour thunderstorms that impacted much of Boulder County.

Program Council made the announcement via their Instagram page. “Due to water damage on the stage and to the electrical equipment for the event, along with current and future weather conditions, the Welcome Fest concert unfortunately will not take place tonight,” the post said. “The safety of our students, the artists and our staff is our top priority.”

University of Colorado Boulder students line up outside the C4C for tickets to WelcomeFest, which was postponed and later cancelled due to weather on Sat, Aug. 20, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Students wait in line at Farrand Field for University of Colorado Boulder’s concert event, WelcomeFest, which was later cancelled due to weather conditions on Sat, Aug. 20, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

In 2020, WelcomeFest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; in 2021, due to security staff shortages; and this year, in 2022, due to equipment damage caused by the Saturday rainstorm. 

Before the event was delayed and eventually canceled, students were faring well in the rain.

“I’m just having a good time with my buddies,” said CU sophomore Ethan Wolff. “We’re out here in the rain, but I’m excited.” 

According to a security staff member, some students had been waiting in line since the first wristband table opened up at noon. Doors to the event were supposed to open at 5:30. At first, they were delayed until 6:30, then 7:15. During this time, students shifted from the line at Farrand Field to the C4C to wait out the rain. 

After the event was canceled, some students were disappointed.

Two freshman students pose for a portrait outside University of Colorado Boulder’s Farrand Field after waiting to get into WelcomeFest, a Program Council concert event that was cancelled for the third year in a row. Saturday, Aug 20, 2023. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

“I’m very upset,” said CU freshman Carmen Boyle. “I’ve wanted to see Flux Pavilion for years, and I was excited to see him for free at school.” 

Program Council also announced on their Instagram page that they had no plans to reschedule and that students should not keep their wristbands. 

A special event sign sits outside University of Colorado Boulder's Farrand for WelcomeFest, a concert event which was later cancelled due to weather conditions on Saturday, Aug 20, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Students wait in line at Farrand Field for University of Colorado Boulder's concert event, WelcomeFest, which was later cancelled due to weather conditions on Sat, Aug. 20, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Students wait in line at Farrand Field for University of Colorado Boulder's concert event, WelcomeFest, which was later cancelled due to weather conditions on Sat, Aug. 20, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Students wait in line at Farrand Field for University of Colorado Boulder's concert event, WelcomeFest, which was later cancelled due to weather conditions on Sat, Aug. 20, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Gates set up at the entrance of Farrand Field to divide students into lines for University of Colorado Boulder's concert event, WelcomeFest, sit empty after students waited for over an hour on Saturday, Aug 20, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

 

Contact CU Independent Arts and Entertainment Editor Lauren Hill at Lauren.Hill-2@colorado.edu.

Lauren Hill is in her junior year studying Journalism and Humanities. When she's not writing for the CU Independent, she's performing improv with CU's Left Right Tim or following the latest pop culture news.

