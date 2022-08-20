WelcomeFest canceled for third year in a row due to equipment damage

For the third year in a row, Program Council’s WelcomeFest was canceled. The announcement was made two hours after the doors were meant to open for the event and followed multi-hour thunderstorms that impacted much of Boulder County.

Program Council made the announcement via their Instagram page. “Due to water damage on the stage and to the electrical equipment for the event, along with current and future weather conditions, the Welcome Fest concert unfortunately will not take place tonight,” the post said. “The safety of our students, the artists and our staff is our top priority.”

In 2020, WelcomeFest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; in 2021, due to security staff shortages; and this year, in 2022, due to equipment damage caused by the Saturday rainstorm.

Before the event was delayed and eventually canceled, students were faring well in the rain.

“I’m just having a good time with my buddies,” said CU sophomore Ethan Wolff. “We’re out here in the rain, but I’m excited.”

According to a security staff member, some students had been waiting in line since the first wristband table opened up at noon. Doors to the event were supposed to open at 5:30. At first, they were delayed until 6:30, then 7:15. During this time, students shifted from the line at Farrand Field to the C4C to wait out the rain.

After the event was canceled, some students were disappointed.

“I’m very upset,” said CU freshman Carmen Boyle. “I’ve wanted to see Flux Pavilion for years, and I was excited to see him for free at school.”

Program Council also announced on their Instagram page that they had no plans to reschedule and that students should not keep their wristbands.

