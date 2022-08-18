Program Council to host WelcomeFest Concert on August 20

After a three-year hiatus, Program Council’s WelcomeFest is back with EDM artist Flux Pavilion set to headline the concert, supported by Texas-based rapper Mike Dimes, Denver DJ ZERØ and local artists Don Jamal and Chasyn. The event will be held on Farrand Field at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. This is the first WelcomeFest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as it was canceled in 2021 due to security staff shortages.

Flux Pavilion is an EDM artist based in the UK. He has performed at festivals worldwide, including Coachella, Glastonbury and Reading. His song “I Can’t Stop” has been sampled by the American rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z in their 2011 song “Who Gon’ Stop Me.” In 2012, he was nominated for the BBC’s Sound of Award. Flux Pavilion is known for his use of catchy beats, which have been sampled in a number of projects, including the theme song for Disney’s “Star Wars Rebels” animated series.

Rapper Mike Dimes, known for his classic new rap style with intense beats and lyrics, was chosen by Spotify for their 2022 “Most Necessary ” playlist, which highlights up-and-coming hip hop artists. He recently performed at Rolling Loud Miami Music Festival. ZERØ, known for his use of uptempo, exciting EDM beats, began performing in nightclubs in Denver but has since graduated to national stages, such as Liv Miami and Shady Park Tempe.

All CU Boulder students who present their Buff OneCard at designated locations will receive free access to the event. Wristbands will be distributed between Farrand Field and Farrand Hall beginning at 12 p.m. and between the Warner Imig music building and Wardenburg Health Center beginning at 4 p.m.

Those interested in learning more about WelcomeFest can read more about the event on the university’s website here.

