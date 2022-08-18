CUPD investigate reported sexual assault at Williams Village North

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault at Williams Village North that occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

In a safety alert sent to the CU Boulder community, police said a man knocked on a female CU Boulder student’s door, grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her.

Officials say the suspect is a college-aged white male with dirty blonde hair, approximately 6 foot to 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was described as wearing a white or gray shirt and sweatpants.

The safety alert advised students to use caution when opening residence hall doors and to verbally confirm the identity of visitors before opening the door. The suspect police are looking for has not been apprehended.

Anyone with information about the event or the suspect can contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 or anonymously send a report to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

CUPD asks that anyone reaching out to police with information reference the case number 2022-1140.

“The important part of this [safety alert] is conveying information that will help people make decisions that will keep them safe,” said CUPD spokesperson Christine Mahoney to the CU Independent.

Mahoney said she could not comment further on the case at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.