CU Boulder leaders discuss public health and housing concerns during virtual town hall

University of Colorado Boulder officials hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday, August 9, addressing COVID-19 and monkeypox health policies and several upcoming projects. Provost Russell Moore joined Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke and other CU Boulder leaders to discuss the university’s priorities and answer audience questions.

O’Rourke stated that COVID-19 requirements remain unchanged from the Spring 2022 semester. Masks remain optional on campus, COVID-19 vaccination and booster reporting are mandatory and resources like home tests and face masks are reportedly available across campus.

Moore said that 95% of classes for the Fall semester will be in-person.

O’Rourke also addressed CU Boulder’s guidelines for monkeypox as students return, directing community members to online resources with information about the disease, including that it spreads mostly through close contact.

“Our Health and Wellness Services unit is actively monitoring transmission, and testing is available for students through medical services through in-person examinations,” he said.

The White House declared the transmissible disease a public health emergency on August 4, following spiking case rates throughout the nation.

Related to students’ return to campus, O’Rourke gave updates on the CU Boulder South Project. CU Boulder purchased land south of the Table Mesa exit on Interstate 36 in 1996 and planned to primarily use it for housing. Boulder City Council annexed the property in 2021, after development stalled, which allows for flood mitigation efforts to begin on the property.

“After the flood mitigation work occurs, we hope to be able to turn our attention to the work to be able to develop the property,” said O’Rourke. Key plans include housing for faculty, staff and non-freshman students, recreational opportunities and learning spaces.

The panelists said that any further questions about the topics discussed at the town hall could be directed to the Buff Info team.