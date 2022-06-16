Things to do at CU: Week of June 13

Looking for activities to keep you occupied over the summer? Check out a selection of this week’s events for some ideas, including concerts, astronomy presentations and fascinating seminars.

Wednesday

Silicon Flatirons Startup Variety Show

Startup show presenting details on the local Boulder/Front Range startup scene, as well as a seminar on local tech, arts, and policy concerns. This will be over Zoom and will feature an Audience Q&A near the end of the session.

Exhibit – “LaMont Hamilton: To Hear the Earth Before the End of the World”

LaMont Hamilton is the resident artist at the CU Arts Museum for 2022. In his exhibition, “To Hear the Earth Before the End of the World,” Hamilton presents a selection of sounds designed to stimulate some of the environmental and global issues affecting our world, including rising sea levels, forest fires and climate change, among others.

Workshop: Supporting Survivors

“After a traumatic experience, usually friends, mentors, and family are the first to hear about it. How people respond matters and can impact healing and whether the survivor will seek additional support,” said the workshop description. This is a workshop hosted by the CU Office for Victim Assistance designed to give participants the knowledge and ability to help survivors of traumatic events.

Virtual: Feminist Geography Conference

This is a virtual conference designed to allow women in geography to gather and discuss their work, including research and work and managing and overcoming boundaries.

Thursday

Mobile Food Pantry

Are you a CU Boulder student, faculty or community member of Boulder? The Mobile Food Pantry will provide access to up to 30 pounds of food, distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Understanding the Historical Context and Significance of Juneteenth

Presented by Tina D. McDaniel, a passionate social justice advocate, this presentation surrounds the historical and modern-day significance of Juneteenth, the national holiday on June 19.

Two Gentlemen of Verona: By William Shakespeare

Hosted at the Mary Rippon Theater in Boulder and presented by the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, “Two Gentlemen of Verona” details the story of two best friends Valentine and Proteus, who find themselves in love with the same girl.

Friday

Wilderness First Aid Training

This two-day course is taking place at our own Mountain Research Station, detailing a course that will give valuable information on basic medical practices while in the backcountry. This course will also yield a certificate in WFA valid for two years.

Mostly Molecular Biology

In this seminar, a group of grad students will present the work and research they’ve been doing in the fields of molecular & cellular biology.

Dead & Company Summer Tour

Dead & Company, a band featuring some former members of the Grateful Dead, is going to play at Folsom Field at 5:00 PM.

Saturday

Red Cross CPR and First Aid

This six-hour course will give you fundamentals in CPR, AED and first aid, taught by the American Red Cross association at the Student Recreation Center.

All’s Well That Ends Well: By William Shakespeare

Another play by the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, “All’s Well that Ends Well,” is set in 1950s France and dramatically shows the love shared between a physician’s daughter and a roguish soldier.

Dead & Company Summer Tour

Dead & Company, a band featuring some former members of the Grateful Dead, is again going to play at Folsom Field at 5:00 PM.

Sunday

Colorado Skies: The Summer Solstice

This visual seminar at Fiske Planetarium showcases some of the constellations to watch out for in the night skies of Colorado over the summer and goes into detail on the nature of the summer solstice and other astronomical tidbits.

CU New Opera Workshop (CU NOW)

This workshop showcases the behind-the-scenes details on how opera performances are designed and presented from the ground up. CU NOW gives the opportunity for you to observe this process and offer suggestions and ideas for the composers.

Big Astronomy – People, Places, Discoveries

Another astronomy-based presentation at Fiske Planetarium, this film goes in-depth into three observatories found in Chile, showcasing the unique properties of Chile that make it one of the best locations in the world to do night sky observation.

