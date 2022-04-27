Board of Regents unanimously elects Todd Saliman as CU President

On Wednesday, April 27, the Board of Regents announced that they had unanimously voted to elect Todd Saliman as the University of Colorado’s next president.

Saliman, who held the role as interim president since the summer of 2021, was the sole finalist that the regent’s search committee announced. The regents said that they had considered a wide array of candidates but did not make any of their names public.

“We ask the university community to join us in our support for President Saliman. The challenges we face as a university, state and community demand our collective commitment to progress,” the regents said in a statement addressed to university community members.

In the statement, the regents lauded Saliman’s history in government and public service, while outlining some of the issues they expected the new president to tackle.

“Our president must work collaboratively across our campuses to create a culture at CU, which reflects the diversity of our state and where everyone feels they belong. We still have a long way to go,” the statement read.

At a public forum held the week before the announcement, Saliman said that he was excited about the chance to lead the university system.

“I’m so honored and humbled by being selected for the interim (president) role and also to have this incredible opportunity to potentially lead the university into the future,” he said at the forum.

In a joint message, the chancellors of the university system’s four campuses congratulated Saliman on taking the new position.

“We have worked closely with President Saliman over the years, and especially during the current academic year while he served as interim president. We have great respect for him and full confidence in his leadership. Simply put, he loves CU and the state of Colorado,” the message read.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact CU Independent Managing Editor Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.