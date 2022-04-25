Things to do at CU: Week of April 25

Gearing up for finals? Feeling burnt out? Check out these fun activities happening on campus this week including a graduation bash and yoga with the dinosaurs.

Monday

Fun Before Finals: Shrek Watch Party

Relax with friends at the Shrek watch party, hosted by the Dennis Small Cultural Center. This event will take place from 4-6 p.m. in Room 247 at the UMC.

Urgent Biophilia, Florence Williams

Learn how time spent in nature can help build resilience in a crisis. Florence Williams is a journalist, podcaster and the author of “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes us Happier, Healthier and More Creative.” This talk is free and open to the public!

Minka Stoyanova: DCMP Visiting Artist

Head to Eaton Humanities, Room 150, at 5:00 p.m. to hear from Minka Stoyanova and her thoughts on the “cyborg,” the technology/human hybrid and how it can provide an important framework for artistic production and social critique.

Tuesday

Legacies of the Holocaust & Health Equity Today

Join The Program in Jewish Studies and the Anschutz Center for Bioethics and Humanities as they present the Holocaust, Genocide, and Contemporary Bioethics Program at 1:00 p.m. Click on the hyperlink to find out more about this virtual event.

Korean Conversation Table

Practice conversation in Korean and learn more about Korean Culture in Hellems Arts and Sciences at The HIVE. This event is free to anyone in the CU community and any friends are welcome.

Yoga with the Dinosaurs

Take a break from studying and join the fossils this Tuesday! At no cost to students, practice yoga with friends and destress from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wear comfy clothes and bring your own mat.

Wednesday

Finish Well

Head to Wardenburg Student Health Center to make a “finals survival kit,” and discuss study tips and self-care ideas as you finish up classes for the semester. This event takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fun Before Finals: Pause for Paws

Stop by the UMC to pet a therapy dog! These furry friends will be sure to lighten your stress load and alleviate some anxiety before finals. This event is hosted by the Dennis Small Cultural Center.

Zen Meditation

Reserve a virtual spot to join a Zoom meditation session led by Dr. Sigman Myoshin Byrd, a professor in the Program for Writing and Rhetoric. Get to know your true self and improve your sense of well-being by learning how to meditate.

Thursday

Grad Bash

Come celebrate the Class of 2022 at the Koenig Alumni Center! Complete with live music, free drinks and food, and plenty of prizes, be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time at the hyperlink above. This event will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

ATLAS Expo 2022

A celebration of the ATLAS community, head to the Roser ATLAS Center at 4:00 p.m. to enjoy dozens of student projects that incorporate a wide range of interactive and immersive experiences.

How to Get Noticed: Resumes and Cover Letters

All majors are welcome this week for an educating virtual event on “how to get noticed” by future employers. This event is hosted by Career Services and is the last workshop of the semester.

Friday

Free Finals Week at the Rec

In the spirit of finals, the Student Recreation Center is offering free activities and events for all students with a Buff OneCard. Activities include free fitness classes, bouldering in the climbing gym, skate rentals, and meeting rooms set up for quiet studying.

Cycle with Live Band

At 5:00 p.m., join Sam in Studio 2 at the recreation center for a free cycling class featuring a live band performance. There is no reservations or experience required. Make sure to bring friends and click the hyperlink above for more details.

Intuitive Drawing Workshop

At the CU Art Museum from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., take a break in LaMont Hamilton’s sound art exhibition. Following the exhibition, you can make a watercolor piece inspired by the exhibit. All art supplies and snacks will be provided.

