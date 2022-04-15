Board of Regents and Presidential Finalist Saliman to visit on April 20

The University of Colorado Board of Regents will begin to host open forums through April 22 on each of CU’s four campuses and the system office to meet with Presidential Finalists Todd Saliman, the board announced in a statement on Friday, April 15.

The board and President Saliman will visit CU Boulder on April 20 at the University Theatre from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The tour begins at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs Monday, April 18th at the Berger Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by CU Denver on Tuesday at the Jake Jabs Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The last campus the board and presidential finalist will visit is CU Anschutz on Thursday April 21 in Education 2 South, Room 1102. The last stop on the week-long tour will be the CU System Administration on Friday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to noon at 1800 Grant St., Bruce and Marcy Benson Conference Room.

Saliman will meet with stakeholders across the university and the state, including business, community groups and organizations representing rural communities, nonprofit organizations and elected officials.

“The importance of this stage of the process cannot be overstated,” said Board of Regents Chair Jack Kroll in the statement. “The board will not vote on the next CU president until considering all public input. We encourage everyone in the community to take part.”

The events may be attended in person or virtually. Comments, feedback and questions can be submitted on the CU Presidential Search website, where a survey will be available beginning Sunday, April 17.

More information on the open forums can be found here.

