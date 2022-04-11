Things to Do at CU: Week of April 11

There’s a variety of events to entertain yourself as the semester begins to wind down. Here’s a collection of events happening this week, from stand-up shows to student film festivals:

Monday

Takács Quartet

Visit the Grusin Music Hall to see the Grammy-winning Takács Quartet perform their April program which will be featuring David Korevaar as a guest and the Ivalas Quartet. Visit the link to find more information on other performance dates.

I Love Mondays: Mini Charcuterie Boards

Head to the North Dining Room of the UMC to make mini charcuterie boards with fellow students. This event is hosted by the Center for Student Involvement and will be hosted from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

Irene Tu

A stand-up comedian on Vulture’s “Comedians You Should and WILL Know” list and one SFist’s “Top 11 Bay Area Comedians,” named by the San Francisco Chronicle. Attendance is free to all students! The event lasts from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Allyship: Advancing Diversity and Inclusion Workshop

Learn the three basic steps to define your allyship journey with Clara Smith, PhD, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist for Organization and Employee Development in the Department of Human Resources at CU. Register at the link above.

COVID two years out: College town economies, challenges and opportunities

Dial in to this virtual event to join webinar panelists from Boulder, Colorado; State College, Pennsylvania; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Ithaca, New York to listen to discussions on how the pandemic has changed the economies of college towns.

Goat Yoga

Grab a friend and head to the Rec Lawn to practice yoga with baby goats from Mountain Flower. The Rec Center will supply mats, but students are welcome to bring their own. No previous yoga experience is necessary and time slots can be found at the hyperlink above.

Wednesday

Mental Health First Aid

Even with no clinical training, Mental Health First Aid prepares people to help individuals going through a mental health crisis. Become educated on risk factors, warning signs, and self-help strategies. This event is being organized by Student Affairs and will take place in Room 247 at the University Memorial Center.

Build a poem for National Poetry Month

The University Libraries wants to bring poetry into everyone’s daily life by offering an event at 1:00 p.m. at the East Entrance of Norlin Library. Contribute to a community poem, engage with students and librarians, and take a pocket poem to carry with you throughout the day.

Teach-in on the War in Ukraine

Meet with CU professors, Erin Hutchinson, Anastasiya Osipova, Laura Osterman, and Sarah Sokhey to learn about the background of the war, the history and culture of Ukraine, and how the Russian people are reacting to the war. There will be discussions on scenarios for how the war can end, and the best ways to help.

Thursday

French Film Night

Head to The HIVE at Hellems Arts and Sciences to join the French Club in their film screening of “Cuties.” This event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is free to all students, faculty and staff.

Startups2Students

Sign up on Handshake for this exciting event to explore the growing field of startups and entrepreneurship. This event will give students the opportunity to listen to startups pitch their companies, projects, internships and jobs. Afterward, meet with employees to learn how to get more involved in their companies and startups.

Titan Film Festival

At 7:00 p.m., CU Boulder’s Titan Production Club will be bringing the first annual CU Boulder Student Film Festival to campus. Submit short films or projects to the email at the link above and showcase your work along with other productions the club has created.

Friday

How Covid Impacts Student Wellness and Learning

Join Dr. June Gruber, Associate Professor in the CU Department of Psychology and Neuroscience to gain knowledge of the latest research being presented in students’ well-being and the pandemic. This seminar is presented by the Center for Teaching and Learning.

Slavic Spring Festival

A local group of musicians who specialize in Eastern European contemporary and traditional folk music will be performing at Varsity Lake and Bridge on the lawn. Enjoy the Slavic Spring Festival featuring traditional bliny, hosted by Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures.

$4 Fridays at Pekoe

Grab any 20-ounce drink at Pekoe in the ATLAS Institute for only $4, anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. This opportunity is available every Friday at the CU Boulder location!

