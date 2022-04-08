Breaking: Inspire ticket beats Unity in close CUSG election

Inspire ticket executive candidates Ben Lansbury and Milan Nayat have won the spring 2022 CU Student Government tri-executive race, narrowly beating the Unity ticket by less than two percentage points and becoming the first ticket with only two candidates to run the CU Student Government since 1984.

5,386 students turned out for the election, amounting to 16.7% of all eligible students, a record high for a CU student government election.

In the representatives-at-large election, Julia Brehm of Inspire, Nick Monroy of Inspire, Christine Nguyen of Unity and Sally Webster of Unity secured the four seats.

In other ballot initiatives, students voted yes to clarify the roles and responsibilities for various roles in CUSG, add new positions to the joint board, and make formatting and stylistic improvements to the constitution.

Students voted against expanding the representative council membership and expanding the number of votes allocated to the Council of Colleges and Schools, and voted no against an amendment allowing local college and school student governments making one temporary budget request per fiscal year.

