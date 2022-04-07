Takács Quartet to partner with Ivalas Quartet for 47th season finale

The world-renowned Takács Quartet will perform their season finale at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 at Grusin Music Hall at the University of Colorado Boulder. They will be performing Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat major with piano professor David Korevaar and performing Mendelssohn’s Octet in E-flat major with the Ivalas Quartet, CU’s graduate quartet-in-residence. For this performance, both guest artists will undoubtedly bring the signature vivacity and exciting musical capabilities that is present in each and every one of Takács’ performances.

This Boulder-based quartet was originally formed in 1975 at the Franz Liszt Academy in Budapest by four former students. Award-winning violinists, cellists and violists have cycled in and out of the quartet through the years, and the latest includes notable performers: Edward Dusinberre, violin; Harumi Rhodes, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola and András Fejér, cello, the only original member. The Guardian newspaper describes them as “matchless in their supreme artistry.”

More information and tickets can be found here. The livestream will be available on CU Presents from April 10-18.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the quartet would perform on Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 11. It has since been updated with the correct dates.



Contact CU Independent Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor Haley Lauritzen at haley.lauritzen@colorado.edu.