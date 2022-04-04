Things to do at CU: Week of April 4

The month of April has brought about a great number of events and performances to check out around campus. From yoga with dinosaurs to bone marrow donation, here are some of this week’s highlights:

Monday

Voting Open for Student Government Elections

The Spring Election for 2022 for CU Student Government is now open. A full list of candidates and their application statements are available on the ballot. Voting ends April 8.

Connect, Grow and Change: A Conversation about MLK’s Radical Vision for Interracial Democracy

Register to join Senior Director of Inclusive Culture at CU Boulder Dr. Anthony C. Siracusa and Professor of Africana Studies and Director of the Center for African and African American Studies Dr. Reiland Rabaka from 2-3 p.m. The virtual conversation will center on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and work.

Trivia Night: Music Pop Culture

Sign up at 6 p.m. at the front desk of the Connection room at the UMC for a trivia night. Compete individually or with a team from 7-9 p.m. for prizes. This week’s theme is music pop culture.

Tuesday

Yoga with the Dinosaurs

Bring a towel/yoga mat and some flexible clothes to the CU Museum of Natural History in the Henderson building. From 12-12:45 p.m., practice modern yoga with Susanna Drogsvold, RYT, KYT surrounded by fossils.

National Public Health Week

From 2-4 p.m., Student Affairs will host an open talk at the Fountain in the UMC. Learn about public health on campus while enjoying a warm drink.

Panel on Comprehensive Sexual Assault Response

Head to the Glenn Miller Ballroom in the UMC at 7 p.m. to learn about sexual assault response. The panel will include members of the Boulder District Attorney’s Office, CU Boulder’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, Office of Victim Assistance, CU Police Department and CU students.

Wednesday

74th Conference on World Affairs

Check out the calendar for the 74th CU Boulder Conference on World Affairs. Events start on Wednesday and run anytime from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Most events are either virtual or hosted in the UMC, but the full schedule with location information is available online.

Be the Match

Kittredge West Hall will set up a station to perform cheek swabs to test if students are a match for bone marrow donation. Spend a few minutes in the building anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take the test.

Storytelling Workshop

CU Boulder Student Government will host a storytelling workshop in Room 199 of the Hellems Arts and Sciences building. Join speaker Jasmine Davis at 6 p.m. to share experiences and spread awareness of sexual assault.

Thursday

Rethinking Self-care

Health and Wellness Services will host a space in the UMC from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to talk about self-care. Learn techniques to calm down when overwhelmed.

How to Plan Effectively

Register to virtually join the Director of Graduate Community and Program Development Dr. Leslie Blood in a workshop focused on developing planning skills. From 12-1 p.m., improve time management skills and learn how to customize a planner.

A Closer Look – Life Among the Stars

Fiske Planetarium and Science Center offers free entry to CU Boulder students for a 7 p.m. showing of “A Closer Look – Life Among the Stars.” Learn about the billions of stars in the Milky Way and the galaxies beyond it.

Friday

International Coffee Hour

Drop by the UMC stage area for free coffee, snacks, and games between 4 and 5:30 p.m.. Speak with other domestic and international students, staff, and faculty at CU Boulder to promote diversity and inclusivity.

Follow the Birds

In room B2 of the Roser ATLAS Center, listen to the musical performance “Follow the Birds” featuring musician Tim Erikson. The work experiments with old ballads, jazz, folk music and more in an hour-long performance starting at 7 p.m. Register for tickets for free.

Succulent Social

Make a succulent and learn how to care for it while enjoying Cosmo’s pizza and music. The event will be hosted from 7-9 p.m. in the ice rink overlook room in the Student Recreation Center.

