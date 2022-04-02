CU Board of Regents to announce pick for president by end of semester

The University of Colorado’s Board of Regents is nearing the end of their presidential search, announcing in a statement Friday they are on track to nominate a president by the end of the spring semester.

Through March, the university’s presidential search committee consisting of 19 individuals representing students, faculty, staff and others presented the Board of Regents with “no few than five highly qualified candidates” for president. The board conducted interviews with candidates this week and will begin to evaluate them all, as well as the input they have received to date from the committee on the candidates.

After evaluation, the board will announce the finalist or finalists to the public, where they can meet the individual(s) over a two-week period before the board votes publicity to elect a president. The board has projected to make a final decision on electing a president on or before April 29, 2022.

The Board of Regents have acknowledged the tediousness of announcing finalists for the position, citing that it can enhance the possibility of attracting and hiring an accomplished leader, but also comes with risks. Some candidates might possibly withdraw from consideration if they’re announced with a group of finalists, “because many candidates believe they could lose their current job if they were publicly announced for this one but not selected,” the board said in their statement. The board is, “carefully weighing those dynamics as the search enters its final stages,” they said.

The board thanks the search committee for their hard work, and are eager to continue their work with finding the best candidate. “Our chief responsibility is to select a president,” the board said. “Coloradans elected us to choose wisely, and we take that responsibility seriously. Our goal is to select a president who can represent CU at its best, and we look forward to the next stage in this important process.”

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor William Oster at William.Oster@colorado.edu.