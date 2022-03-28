Things to do at CU: Week of March 28

This week, there are many ways to get involved on campus. Check out some of the highlights below, including learning how to find an internship and musical performances.

Monday

Women-Only Swim

In partnership with the Muslim Student Association, the Rec Center is offering a monthly women-only swim window from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This event will be staffed by female lifeguards, and no registration is required.

I Love Mondays: Cookie Madness

Bring your friends to this weekly event hosted by the Center for Student Involvement, to take some stress off of your upcoming week. Connect with other students and learn about different organizations and events on campus.

Virtual talk by Scott Weidensaul

Register for this virtual event to hear from Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Weidensaul, an author of nearly thirty books and a writer and researcher who specializes in birds and their migratory patterns.

Tuesday

Health Hut: Getting Back on Track

It can be hard to focus after getting back from break. Visit the hyperlink above to get more information on how to receive helpful tips on finishing the semester strong!

History of Women in Jazz

Since the early 1920s, women have been an instrumental part of jazz music and culture. RSVP to this event to explore the lives and music of women such as Ella Fitzgerald and Mary Lou Williams.

Kitchen Table

Learn how to navigate a predominantly white university identifying as a woman of color. Head to the third floor of the Center 4 Community Abrams Lounge to gain leadership and community-building opportunities and connect with peers and mentors.

Wednesday

Shoe/Coat/Food Drive: Runners Roost Boulder

Donate any shoes, gently-used coats, and non-perishable food items to the Runners Roost South Boulder location to earn 15 percent off at their store. These donations will benefit Coats for Colorado, Soles4Souls, and the Buff Pantry.

CU Chamber Singers

The CU Boulder College of Music brings to Macky Auditorium the Chamber Singers who have been noted for their stellar performances and cited with critical acclaim for singing classically based literature. For more information, visit Cupresents.org.

De-Stressing the Career Path

Sign up on Handshake to attend this Skills for Success workshop focusing on preparing for a meaningful life after graduation. This event will be In the Center for Community at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday

Measure for Measure: A play by William Shakespeare

Enjoy this virtual one-act abridgment of Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure,” and explore the many questions it asks of morality and justice. Visit the hyperlink for the streaming link.

Roots and Branches: Diversity in Performance

Presented by The Diverse Musician’s Alliance, “Roots and Branches: Diversity in Performance” will take place at 7:30 p.m., and will feature music, poetry and dance of different backgrounds. For complete information, visit Cupresents.org.

How to Find an Internship

Internship experience can be highly important in the job search, but when and where to look for them can be challenging. Join Career Services from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. to learn about how to interview, where to search online and so much more. Sign up on Handshake.

Friday

Joe Vann at Club 156

A singer-songwriter from California, Joe Vann is going on tour to perform his latest album! Purchase tickets through the hyperlink and join friends to listen to his peaceful vocals and impressive guitar work.

CU on Friday

Sponsored by CU Boulder Hillel, head to The Connection at 4:00 p.m. to enjoy free snacks and half-priced bowling and billiards. This month’s theme is “April Flowers,” and students are able to decorate a free flowerpot.

Program Council Film Series: Scream

Join CU’s Program Council at 8:00 p.m. for a free screening of Scream. This event is open to all students and guests and will include free popcorn. Visit the link above to view other movies available in the future.

