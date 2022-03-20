Police arrest man connected to campus car theft

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department reported that a man who was suspected of a motor vehicle theft and robbery on CU Boulder campus was arrested in Kansas on Friday, March 18.

Earlier that day, CUPD published a campus-wide alert about the incident. The university alert said that police were notified of the robbery around 9:30 a.m.

“(CUPD) is investigating a report of an aggravated motor vehicle theft and robbery on campus this morning,” the message read.

According to the alert, the man had approached a person near the Wardenburg Health Center and demanded he give him his “keys and personal belongings.”

After taking the keys to the car, the alert said, the man drove off in a stolen Toyota 4-Runner. The man had his hand inside a backpack throughout the encounter, leading the person who reported the crime to believe he had a weapon.

Regional police authorities were alerted about the theft soon after and the man was found by the Kansas Highway Patrol near Hays, Kansas. Hays is a city off of Interstate-70, which runs through Colorado and Kansas.

After a high-speed chase, officers arrested the man around 5:25 p.m. Police did not report any injuries after the chase and said there is no further danger to the public.

“We are grateful that nobody was injured either this morning or during the arrest in Kansas,” CUPD Chief Doreen Jokerst said in a statement.

Police are still investigating the incident; those with additional information can contact CUPD at (303) 492-6666.

