Power goes out in multiple university buildings during storm

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, firefighters arrived near the Darley and Williams Village residential halls after multiple university buildings lost power.

Lieutenant Jeremy Felix, one of the firefighters who was at the scene, said that he believed a transformer blew out near that part of campus which caused the temporary outage.

A large flash, accompanied by sparks, preceded the power outage by the Darley towers.

Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped in one of the Darley North elevators for 10 to 15 minutes.

AJ Terio, a freshman at the university, said that he was in the William’s Village dining hall when the power went out.

“Out of nowhere, all of the lights went out,” Terio said.

Boulder experienced heavy rain and lightning leading up to the outage. The National Weather Service said that they expected rainstorms on Wednesday to turn to snow in the coming hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Zoe Schacht contributed to this story.

