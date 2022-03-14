Things to Do at CU: Week of March 14

This week, there are numerous ways to get involved and spend time with fellow students on campus. Check out some of the highlights below, from cooking basics to extreme bowling.

Monday

I Love Mondays: Pi Day Pizza and DJ

Enjoy “3.14” by heading to the UMC at 2 pm to enjoy pizza and music with friends. “I Love Mondays” is a weekly event hosted by the Center for Student Involvement organized to bring students together.

Sam’s Power Ride with Irish Music

Head to the cycle studio in the Student Recreation Center to have fun with Sam and her power playlist in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Each rider will receive a green carnation at the end of their ride. This class takes place from 5:15-6:15 p.m., make sure to register online.

Women Rock

Celebrate Women’s History Month by having a fun night of climbing at the Rec Center climbing gym. This event starts at 7:00 p.m., and will have Outdoor Program staff to provide belay support and advice. Visit the link to sign up!

Tuesday

March Community Gathering

The Center for Inclusion and Social Change is hosting an evening of music, games, and food! Bring friends and connect with your community at the Center for Community, Abram’s Lounge on the third floor.

Health Hut: Pouring Challenge

This week, the Health Hut brings to the Student Rec Center, an informative approach to partying smart and learning about alcohol serving sizes.

A&S Buff Talk: Social Media Marketing

Interested in digital marketing? Sign up on Handshake for this virtual event featuring CU alumni working in the field! The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Wednesday

Sustainable Solutions Challenge Ideation Workshop

For students interested in campus sustainability, enjoy this workshop focused on the road to carbon neutrality for CU, and aid in exchanging ideas for the Sustainable Solutions Challenge. To get more information and to RSVP, click on the hyperlink!

Ralphie’s Cooking Basics: Pasta Carbonara

This week, pasta will be made from scratch at the Village Center Dining and Community Commons, and students are invited to join. Sign-up to learn how to make carbonara, or the pesto vegetarian option.

Danú

Danú, is one of today’s leading Irish ensembles, that displays a fun and upbeat performance in celebration of both contemporary and traditional Irish music. There is no better way to spend St. Patrick’s day than going to Macky Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. to view this performance.

Thursday

Party Registration Station

Are you or your friends interested in hosting a party soon? Make sure to get it registered, completely free of charge! Stop by to learn about the program and about the prizes involved in hosting a respectful gathering.

How To Get Noticed: Resumes and Cover Letters

Connect with Career Services at this virtual event to gain knowledge in writing a great resume or cover letter. Sign-up via Handshake to learn how to impress your future employer.

St. Patrick’s Day Drag Queen Bingo

Head to the Village Center Dining and Community Center for a fun bingo event featuring tons of exciting prizes and a fun St. Patrick’s Day Drag Queen theme at 6:00 p.m.

Friday

Applying to Graduate School: The Rundown

Learn about tools, funding, and processes involved in applying to graduate programs with Career Services at CU. Sign up on Handshake for this virtual event.

Extreme Bowling

With black lights, colored pins, and lane lights, you will not want to miss this Friday’s game of extreme bowling in The Connection at the UMC. Standard rates apply.

Heels Dancing

At no cost, take a friend with you to Studio 1 at the Student Rec Center to develop stronger self-confidence and self-awareness while wearing heels. This class is not restricted to experienced dancers, all are welcome!

