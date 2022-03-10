Provost names J.B. Banks acting vice chancellor for student affairs

University of Colorado Boulder Provost Russ Moore announced Wednesday Austin Jamar “J.B.” Banks would serve as acting vice chancellor for student affairs starting on March 15.

The news comes after the current vice chancellor, Akirah Bradley-Armstrong, announced in January that she would be stepping down after accepting a similar position at the University of California Santa Cruz.

“As acting vice chancellor for student affairs, J.B. will provide effective and seamless leadership of the student affairs division, and continue our transition of strong and consistent engagement as the campus searches for a permanent leader in the post,” said Moore in an artlce for CU Boulder Today. “I welcome him to my leadership team in this vital interim role.”

Banks currently serves as associate vice chancellor and dean of students, where he oversees belonging and engagement on campus. Before his time at CU, he served the same role in student affairs at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina for more than seven years.

According to Moore, Banks will work closely with Bradley-Armstrong for the final two weeks before her departure on April 2, “to ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the division.”

While Banks will serve as acting vice chancellor, a search advisory committee has been created to find a permanent vice chancellor, with the goal of filling the position by early fall. Dean and Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education Daryl Maeda will chair the committee. Those interested in volunteering for or nominating someone for the search committee can apply here by March 18.

