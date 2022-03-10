Governor Polis to speak at CU Law School recognition ceremony

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will be the speaker for the class of 2022 graduation recognition ceremony, the University of Colorado Law School announced last Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to celebrate [graduates’] accomplishments with friends, family, and such an esteemed guest speaker,” said CU Law School Dean Lolita Buckner Inniss in a statement.

The ceremony will be held on May 6 in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ceremony to go virtual for the past two years.

Governor Polis, who is currently running for re-election, served as the United States representative for Colorado’s Second Congressional District from 2009 to 2019, where the University of Colorado Boulder is located.

The ceremony is reserved only for graduates and their family members. More information regarding virtually attending the event will be available at a later date.

“Law school isn’t easy; it’s even more challenging during a global pandemic,” said Dean Inniss. “This year’s graduating class persevered under extraordinarily challenging circumstances.”

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor William Oster at William.Oster@colorado.edu.