CU looks to eliminate the capital construction fee after nearly 18 years

In early February, the Board of Regents released an update regarding a master plan for the budget and fees for students starting in the fall of 2022.

The plan includes a tuition and housing increase for incoming students in the fall, though the four-year tuition guarantee ensures that current students are not impacted by this tuition increase. The final aspect included in the update was the elimination of the capital construction fee for both current students and incoming students.

Pending a final vote that will happen in April, the University has proposed that they eliminate the $100 capital construction fee from the tuition and fee bill. The removal of this fee would save each student $200 each full school year, $100 per semester.

The capital construction fee supports the payment of construction projects taking place on campus. The fee was passed by a student vote in 2004. According to a release from 2004, “The Colorado Commission on Higher Education,” the university passed this fee in order to work on several construction projects.

The projects included the expansion and renovation of the Leeds Business building and Information Technology Infrastructure. Since then, they have also updated the Recreation Center, which was not included in the capital construction fee but was included in tuition via a separate fee for that project alone.

The update discusses how the elimination of the fee is part of the CU system strategic plan and campus priorities.

“Compared to the total cost of tuition, $200 is not even a dent in my student debt loans,” said freshman Rachel Wallis, “I am glad that the renovations are over and I guess some money is better than no money, but tuition is still nowhere close to affordable.”

Although the $200 doesn’t make a huge difference on the bills that students pay, every dollar counts when it comes to paying for college.

“As someone who is working a part-time job to pay for college, this change, no matter how small, is helpful and reassures me that CU cares about their students,” said Kate Thulson, a sophomore business major.

