Things to do at CU: Week of March 7

There are so many ways to get out on campus, be involved and meet new people. From game tournaments to comedy shows, here are some of the highlights this week. Check out CU Event Calendar for more.

Monday

Trivia Night

Come play trivia at The Connection in the University Memorial Center! This week’s theme is Jurassic Park at 7 p.m., but sign up starts at 6 p.m. Individuals and teams are welcome.

Board Games and Pizza

Another option for free food and a great opportunity to meet new people, have fun, and relieve stress on a Monday night. Head to the Baur classroom inside Farrand Hall at 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Free ticket to the March 12 Nuggets Game

Starting at 10 a.m., the Center for Student Involvement will be handing out free tickets to the Nuggets vs. Raptors game at the Ball arena on March 12th. You must have your Buff One Card to receive a ticket. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are required upon entry to Ball Arena and masks are required at all times.

How to de-stress over break

Come hang out from 2-4 p.m. in Norlin Library to discuss some ways to de-stress and relax over spring break.

Bob Ross Night

Located in Kittredge West hall at 7 p.m., this event is a great opportunity to paint and relax with classic episodes of “The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.”

Wednesday

Sneak Peak of Guys and Dolls

CU Boulder College of Music presents excerpts of the show “Guys and Dolls.” Join us to see the talent of student actors, singers, orchestral members, and learn more about the show. The sneak peak starting in the Imig Music Building at 12:30 p.m.

Ultimate Super Smash Bros Tournament

Come by The Connection in the University Memorial Center to show off your video-gaming skills. Sign up before the event at the front desk and then come play from 5-10 p.m.

De-escalation Techniques

This workshop provides a learning opportunity to learn how to de-escalate intense conflicts. It will also inform policies on campus and conflict resolution. Come by the Wardenburg Student Health Center from 12-1:15 p.m.

Thursday

CU Men’s Basketball Pac-12 Tournament

The Men’s Basketball team’s first game in the Pac-12 Tournament will be at 3:30 p.m. MST in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Tune in to the game by downloading the Pac-12 Network app or watching on the ESPN channel.

How to Find an Internship

This virtual Career Services workshop helps students learn how to be successful in getting an internship to build your resume and experience in order to be successful after graduation. Sign up on Handshake before the event from 3-4 p.m.

A Night of Standup Comedy with Noel Miller

Come have a laugh at the Glenn Miller Ballroom in the University Memorial Center at 7 p.m. Noel Miller, an up and coming comedian, will be hosting a show that is bound to make you and your friends laugh. Tickets are $15 per person.

Colorado WASH Symposium

This student-run event is a platform to share and gain knowledge on water, sanitation and hygiene in both domestic and international ways. It brings together WASH practitioners and students into deep conversations around the topics. Register here before the event that lasts March 10-11th from 7am-5pm online.

Friday

Feel Good Fridays

A weekly workshop designed to learn about the art of mindfulness and meditation. This guided meditation can help you relax, destress and feel calm going into the weekend. You can join on Zoom but must register first or come to the CU Art Museum at 12:15 p.m.

Friday Power Hour: Cycle On Green

A free, one hour cycle class to get you feeling exercised and relaxed. This week’s theme is St. Patrick’s Day, so wear your green and receive a pinch-free pack at the end of class. Located in the Cycle Studio at the Rec Center at 5 p.m.

Buffalo Nites: Just Roll With It

Come to The Connection at the University Memorial Center from 6-10 p.m. to roller skate with your friends and maybe meet some new ones! There will be food, games, cookie decorating and lots of fun activities.

