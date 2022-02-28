Things to do at CU: Week of February 28

There are plenty of ways to get involved and spend time making friends or maintaining friendships this week, from roundtable discussions to guided paint classes. Here are some highlights:

Monday

Concert Band and Campus Band: Something Borrowed

The CU Campus Band and Concert Band will present their first spring semester concert starting at 7:30 p.m. in Grusin Music Hall in the Imig Music building. The concert will feature works by David Biedenbender, William Owens, Jan Van der Roost and others.

War and Crisis in Ukraine: A Roundtable

Register for a presentation on the Ukrainian crisis and history led by CU experts David Bearce, Erin Hutchinson, John O’Loughlin and Sarah Sokhey. Register before the event begins from 7-8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Tuesday

Queers and Cakes

Head to the C4C from 12-1 p.m. for a slice of cake and a discussion about LGBTQ+ culture. The event will be in the Abrams Lounge on the third floor.

Body-image

Health and Wellness Services will set up a table in the UMC to talk to students about wellness and body image. The event will run from 2-4 p.m.

Arabic Cultural Night

Join the Arabic Language Program in Hellems Arts and Sciences Building for an evening of Arabic crafts and Egyptian sandwiches. Head to room 159 between 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday

Women’s Leadership Symposium

Sign up for the Women’s Leadership Symposium conference on women leadership in CU. All genders are invited to learn leadership skills in the UMC from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BeThe1to: Ask the Question

Health and Wellness Services will host a conversation from 12-1:15 p.m. in the West Solarium of the Wardenburg Student Health Center. Learn how to notice the signs of suicide and how to have a conversation about it.

Public Talk: Yoga as White Public Space

Dr. Rumya Putcha will present a lecture in the Chamber Hall of the Imig Music building at 5 p.m. The lecture will explore how yoga became culturally popular and what that reveals about society and yoga itself.

Thursday

Note-taking Strategies

Learn strategies for enhancing note-taking skills and the resources available for taking them. The presentation will run from 3-4 p.m. on Zoom.

Drifting North: The Arctic Pulse

CU students with a Buff Card can head to the Fiske Planetarium and Science Center from 7-8 p.m. for a viewing of the film “The Arctic Pulse.” Learn about the Central Arctic climate with a group of scientists who explored the area for a year.

Guided Paint Class

The Center for Student Involvement and Tracy’s Place studio will host a guided painting class 7-9 p.m. in room 235 of the UMC. Participation is limited to 50 students and registration is required.

Friday

Feel Good Fridays

As part of their weekly workshop, the CU Art Museum will host an informational session on a piece of art and a guided mindfulness meditation practice. Join in-person or register for virtual attendance before the event starts at 12:15 p.m.

CU on Friday

This CU on Friday session is sponsored by CUPD under the theme of “Buff Madness.” Enjoy snacks and a free throw contest 4-6 p.m. in the Connection room of the UMC.

Program Council Film Series

This week’s Program Council movie is “School of Rock.” Grab friends to enjoy popcorn and a movie at 8 p.m. in room 140 of the Cristol Chemistry and Biochemistry building.

