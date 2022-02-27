BasketballBuffsColorado BasketballColorado BuffaloesColorado Men's BasketballFeaturedPac-12Sports

Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game

by Brett Polley
Senior forward Evan Battey addresses Buff Nation after defeating No. 2 Arizona 79-63 at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

The CU Events Center erupted in excitement as the Colorado Buffaloes completed an underdog story by defeating the No. 2 ranked team, the Arizona Wildcats, to a score of 79-63. Head Coach Tad Boyle mentioned how there could not have been a better ending to this fairytale story for the seniors on his crew.

“They’re a legit top five team in the country,” Boyle said. “Kudos to our guys. On senior night, it’s harder to write a script that is better than this. Without a doubt. Evan Battey, Elijah Parquet who unfortunately couldn’t be out there with us, and Will and Ben our two walk-ons. Colorado basketball, this is a step in the right direction for us.”

It was a hard-fought battle in Julian Hammond III’s first start, as neither team had a double-digit lead until halfway through the second half. He finished the day with seven points, one rebound, one assists, one block, and one steal. In the press conference interview after the game, Hammond III explained how it felt for this memorable game to be his first career start.

“It felt good obviously,” Hammond III said. “You don’t beat the number two team in the country every day. Once I settled in and got more comfortable, I felt better.”

This final game at the CU Events Center for seniors Battey, Parquet, Will Loughlin, and Benan Ersek was everything the players could have asked for: a double-digit win against one of the best teams in the country. As raging Colorado fans swarmed the court after the win, the fan-favorite Battey performed a speech in front of the supporters who had been chanting his name all game and all season long.

Senior forward Evan Battey looks towards the student section with tears in his eyes during the senior recognition ceremony as they cheer his name at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

“Over the years, you start wondering if you’re doing everything right,” said Battey to the entire crowd. “You get lost in the grind, but tonight I know we did something right. I know it.”

He also acknowledged a chance of possibly returning to Boulder, but not as a player.

“I’ll come back,” Battey said. “I will, someday as a coach. My dream is to be the head coach here. I’m going to achieve that dream someday, sometime. I don’t know when but I’ll do it.”

Battey, sophomore forward Jabari Walker, sophomore forward Tristan da Silva, and freshman guard K.J. Simpson had played the most minutes out of the Buffs, as they were the regular group on the floor for Colorado. After Hammond III had made his start, it seemed like Boyle was rotating Hammond, sophomore guard Nique Clifford, sophomore guard Luke O’Brien and sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy in one of the guard positions. Da Silva discussed what had changed after the loss to Arizona State last Thursday.

“I guess mentality,” da Silva said. “We watched a lot of film after Thursday night. It was a bit frustrating because we had such a good run before Arizona State, but then they come into our house and out-rebound us, out-tough us, all that. Coach was really big on that, being tough out there so I guess that was the main thing that changed today.”

Arizona is known for being one of the best rebounding teams in college basketball this season, yet the Buffs managed to out rebound them 35 to 33. Both Wildcat centers were over seven feet tall, which forced Walker and Battey to switch off covering the two Arizona giants. The size difference could be to blame for how officiating had played a large role, as the referees called 39 total fouls, 17 of them being called in just the first half. Walker noted how he likes to mimic his opponents play and use their own techniques against them in order to better his game.

Sophomore guard Luke O’Brien celebrates with fans who stormed the court after defeating No. 2 Arizona 79-63 at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

“Their bigs (forwards) get a lot of points from rim-running,” Walker said. “I learned that from them when we played at Arizona. I tried to take that as a skill-set, learn from my opponent, and apply it to my game. Just hurrying up, getting the ball out, and running puts a lot of pressure on the defense, so today I was more prepared with that. I was back in transition after every shot went up, I was trying to get to the bigs, locate, move my feet, trying to swivel and make everything harder for them. Trying to force them to the shoulder that they don’t like shooting over, and everything else we talked about in the scouting report.”

The Colorado Buffaloes will wait for the outcomes of other inter-conference games in order to find out what seed they will receive for the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, NV that begins on March ninth.

Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior forward Will Loughlin walks through for his senior recognition before the game at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior Eli Parquet walks on to the court for the last time as a Colorado Buffalo at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior forward Evan Battey runs through high-fiving his teammates during the senior recognition ceremony at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior forward Evan Battey embraces head coach Tad Boyle during the senior recognition ceremony at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior forward Evan Battey wipes tears from his eyes as the crowd cheers his name during the senior recognition ceremony at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior forward Evan Battey looks towards the student section with tears in his eyes during the senior recognition ceremony as they cheer his name at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Sophomore forward Tristan da Silva awaits his name to be called at the beginning of the game at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Sophomore forward Jabari Walker goes up for a basket as Arizona's junior center Christian Koloko fouls him at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Sophomore guard Nique Clifford shoots a long jump shot during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior forward Evan Battey goes up for a shot while battling Arizona defenders during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy waits for the ball from a referee before running an out-of-bounds play at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Freshman guard Julian Hammond III drives towards the basket during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
The Arizona bench watches the game unfold as it continues to go back and forth at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
The student section reacts to a Buff point during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Freshman guard K.J. Simpson goes up for a layup duirng the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Sophomore forward Tristan da Silva goes up for a basket early in the second half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Freshman guard K.J. Simpson shoots a three-pointer during the second half to maintain the Buffs slight lead over the Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy soars through the air to score a basket for the Buffs during the second half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Cody Mains, Benan Ersek and Will Loughlin celebrate on the bench as the Buffs maintain their lead over No. 2 Arizona at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Freshman guard K.J. Simpson soars through the air and scores a basket for the Buffaloes during a fast break in the second half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Freshman guard K.J. Simpson celebrates scoring on a fast break during the second half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Sophomore guard Nique Clifford passes the ball off to freshman guard K.J. Simpson at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Freshman guard K.J. Simpson reacts to the final minutes of play against No. 2 Arizona at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Sophomore guard Luke O'Brien celebrates with fans who stormed the court after defeating No. 2 Arizona 79-63 at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Fans storm the court after the Buffaloes defeated No. 2 Arizona on senior night at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior guard Benan Ersek gives a speech to Buff Nation after their win at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior forward Evan Battey addresses Buff Nation after defeating No. 2 Arizona 79-63 at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior forward Evan Battey reacts to a surprise message from his former teammates after their win at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
Senior forward Evan Battey watches a surprise message from his former teammates with tears in his eyes at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down No. 2 Arizona in Evan Battey’s final home game
The student section attempts to make Arizona's junior center Christian Koloko miss his free throws during the second half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 26, 2022. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Managing Editor Brett Polley at brett.polley@colorado.edu.

Brett is currently a senior at the University of Colorado Boulder. He is studying History while minoring in Sports Media. Covering sports since 2018, he joined the CU Independent in January of 2021. Contact: Brett.polley@colorado.edu | Twitter @brett_polley

