Things to do at CU: Week of Feb. 21

Make new friends or learn something new at one of the many events CU has to offer this week. Here are some options:

Monday

Active Harmer Response Class

The CU Boulder Police Department will host an active harmer response class to teach faculty, staff and students how to navigate safety protocol. Show up to the Discovery Learning Center in the Engineering complex (1B70) from 1-3 p.m. No registration is required.

I Love Mondays: Mardi Parti Monday

The Center for Student Involvement will host their weekly event again Monday from 2-3 p.m. Learn about CU Boulder Campus happenings and connect with other students in the UMC North Dining Room.

Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement

Register for a lecture and musical performance by flutist Galen Abdur-Razzaq showcasing the history of music and the influence of jazz on the Civil Rights Movement. The virtual event will run from 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Making Trouble: Hands-on Photography

Head to the CU Art Museum anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to view a series of photographs curated by Emily Berkes and Emilie Luckett, MA candidates. The photographs demonstrate a modern twist on photography experimentation.

Days of gratitude

Health Promotion volunteers will hand out cards of gratitude in various places across campus. From 2-4 p.m., write a note for Health Promotion to deliver.

TEDxCU Salon: Bee Keeping

Sign up for a free ticket to learn about beekeeping and how to create a bee-friendly environment. The discussion will run from 6-7:30 p.m. in room 247 of the UMC with a limit of 32 participants.

Wednesday

Allyship: Advancing Diversity and Inclusion Workshop

Clara Smith, Ph.D. will lead a workshop on how to become an ally for any group such as the AAPI, the BIPOC or the LGBTQ+ community. Register for the virtual event running from 2-3:30 p.m.

Student Recitals: February Undergraduate, Master’s and Doctoral musician recitals

CU Boulder’s College of Music will present students’ work for their degree-qualifying recitals starting at 2 p.m. Attendance is free and open to the public, mostly in the Imig Music building. Recitals will be livestreamed and the full schedule is posted on the College of Music website.

Physics Colloquium, “The Black Hole Information Paradox in the Age of Holographic Entanglement Entropy”

Netta Engelhardt from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology will give a virtual presentation from 4:40-5:40 p.m. on the black hole information paradox and current work towards its solution.

Thursday

Exhibition – “The Art That Made Medicine”

Head to the CU Art Museum to learn about the connection between art and medicine through human body art renditions. The exhibition, curated by associate professor Thora Brylowe and curator Hope Saska, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with additional dates through April.

Buffalo Nites: Murder Mystery Dinner

Join friends in costume in room 235 of the UMC for pizza, treats and 1920s-themed murder mysteries. Sign up for a spot before the event begins at 6 p.m.

Poker Tournament

Sign-up for a free poker tournament starts at 6 p.m. at The Connection front desk in the UMC. Compete for prizes in Texas Hold’em style games.

Friday

Strong and Connected Cycle, Free Friday Power Hour

Power walk to the Cycle Studio in the Student Recreation Center for a spin and strength combo class. The free session will run from 5-6 p.m., focusing on building cardio, strength and community.

Heels Dancing

Bring a pair of heels to Studio 1 in the Student Recreation Center for an hour of dancing to build muscles and self-confidence. The class starts at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

Program Council Film Series

Program Council will host a screening of the movie “Last Night in Soho” in room 140 of the Cristol Chemistry and Biochemistry building. The movie starts at 8 p.m. and free popcorn will be available.