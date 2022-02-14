Things to do at CU: Week of Feb. 14th

Looking to test your ping pong skills or attend a fashion show? CU has some great events happening on campus this week. Here are some highlights:

Monday

Ping Pong Tournament

Join friends at the UMC from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in The Connection to compete for prizes in a single or double knock-out ping pong tournament. Sign-up for the tournament will begin at 6 p.m. at The Connection front desk.

ALTEC International Film Festival

ALTEC will host a screening of the Indonesian film “Single Part 2” with English subtitles at The Hive in Hellems 159. The screening will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by a language faculty-led discussion.

Open the Heart with Compassion

Professor of Buddhist Studies Holly Gayley will lead a session of compassion practices and group discussion in celebration of Valentine’s Day from 2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Register in advance for the virtual event.

Tuesday

“LaMont Hamilton: To Hear the Earth Before the End of the World” Exhibition

Experience a light and sound installation at the CU Art Museum’s 2022 artist-in-residence from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each week features a different element (aether, air, earth, fire and water). On Tuesday: earth.

Sexual Health and Relationships

Health Promotion will host an education program on different birth control options from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the SEEC Cafe.

DIY Night

Register by noon Monday for a Macrame key chain craft project at the UMC in room 330. Sign up for one of the 30 slots for the provided craft from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be 15 spaces to work on a personal craft from home and chat with others.

Wednesday

Supper and Slam

The Pride Office will host a free dinner and spoken word performance from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Flatirons Room in the C4C. This event celebrates CU Boulder’s queer and trans people of color community and features Denver poet Franklin Cruz.

Pendulum New Music: Virtual Concert

CU Boulder’s College of music will present Pendulum New Music’s February performance on Wednesday starting at 7:30 p.m.. The concert will feature works by CU Boulder composers and a performance from the Chicago-based ~Nois Saxophone Quartet. The free event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

Compete against other students at the video game Super Smash Bros. in The Connection at the UMC. The tournament will go from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and sign-up begins before the event at The Connection front desk at 4 p.m.

Thursday

Relationship goals

This week’s Think About it Thursday program will focus on creating and maintaining healthy relationships. Head to the UMC to learn and grab swag from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Karaoke Night

Grab some friends for a night of Karaoke at The Connection club in the UMC from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Trash The Runway – Recycle Couture

Attend a fashion show with pieces created by local middle and high school students at the Macky Auditorium at 7 p.m. The outfits were made entirely with items meant to be thrown away. Tickets cost $25.

Friday

Feel Good Fridays

The CU Art Museum will hold a hybrid workshop from 12:15 p.m to 12:45 p.m. Learn about a work of art and then join a guided mindfulness meditation session. Registration is required if attending virtually.

Extreme Bowling

Attend the UMC’s weekly Extreme Bowling night in The Connection from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The room will be decorated with light-up lanes, colored pins and black lights. Standard game and shoe rates apply.

Fulldome Film: Forward! To the Moon

Fiske Planetarium will premiere a film about NASA’s Artemis program. The 30-minute film will start at 7 p.m. and end with time for special quests to talk and answer questions.

