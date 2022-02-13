Four cute and easy Valentine’s Day recipes

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which means it’s time for sweets, treats and a lot of love. To make Valentine’s Day extra special for you and your loved ones, the CU Independent arts section has put together four quick, simple and delicious recipes for you to enjoy by yourself or with company.

Thé D’Amour

Looking for a simple way to show love to someone special this Valentine’s day? You’re in luck. This perfect thé d’amour is simple and effortless and tastes like a warm hug, full of love. This recipe serves two — the perfect amount for you and your partner or one big mug to show some extra love to yourself.

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

Earl Grey tea:

2 cups hot water

2 Earl Grey tea bags

Love potion:

2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk

2 teaspoons vanilla syrup

4 drops pink food dye

Steps:

In a small pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil over medium heat. After the water comes to a boil, turn off the heat and add two Earl Grey tea bags. Let them steep for 7 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the love potion. In a separate small saucepan, heat 2 cups of unsweetened vanilla almond milk, adding in food dye and vanilla syrup. Heat until warm on a medium heat stovetop. Then, pour 1 cup of tea and 1 cup of love potion into each large mug. Serve with a sweet treat or cupid’s sandwiches (recipe below) and enjoy!

— Haley Lauritzen, Assistant Arts Editor

Cupid’s Sandwiches

Looking to double up on the love this Valentine’s day? If you serve your date these cupid sandwiches with the previously listed thé d’amour to your date, they’re bound to fall in love. These bite-sized heart sandwiches are delicious, satisfying and guilt-free. What’s not to love?

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

8 slices bread

8 teaspoons red pepper hummus

8 thin slices beefsteak tomato

1/2 cup spinach

Salt and pepper, to taste

Steps:

Cut each slice of bread into a heart shape. Lightly toast your bread until golden brown in a standard toaster or toaster oven. Spread 1 teaspoon of hummus over each slice of bread. Top 4 of the slices of bread with 2 beefsteak tomato slices each and spinach as desired. Add salt and pepper to taste. Complete each sandwich with the remaining four slices of hummus-spread bread. Serve and enjoy with a thé d’amour or a beverage of your choice!

— Haley Lauritzen, Assistant Arts Editor

Red Velvet Mug Cake

Craving a sweet, guilt-free Valentine’s Day treat? This red velvet mug cake is the perfect simple, delicious and healthy recipe for you. With all-natural ingredients, this mug cake is oil-free and sugar-free, yet still wonderfully moist and sweet. What’s not to love?

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 medium banana

1 egg

2 tablespoons flour or plain protein powder

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

5-10 drops all-natural red food dye

Powdered sugar, stevia or xylitol (optional)

Strawberries or raspberries (optional)

Steps:

In a large mug, mash the banana with a fork until smooth. Add the egg and the other dry ingredients: flour/protein powder, cocoa powder, baking powder. Mix thoroughly. Add the vanilla extract and red food coloring. Mix again. Cook in the microwave on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds to 2 minutes, or until cooked through. The mug cake will rise and then deflate slightly as it’s being cooked. Optional: Dust with powdered sugar or sugar replacement and add strawberries or raspberries for extra sweetness. Enjoy your guilt-free red velvet treat.

— Izzy Fincher, Head Arts Editor

Pretty and Pink Popcorn

If you need to whip up a quick, delicious treat for your Galentine’s Day festivities, try this popcorn with a makeover. Depending on how large your gathering is, you can make enough for a single bowl or an entire bin full of popcorn with pink and red vibes.

Servings: 1-2

Ingredients:

I bag microwave popcorn

5 teaspoons dark chocolate wafers

2 teaspoons red or pink food gel

3 tablespoons red or pink sprinkles

Steps:

Microwave the popcorn according to instructions. Melt chocolate wafers in the microwave, about 30 seconds per teaspoon. H eat in 10 second intervals, stirring in between. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the popcorn. L et the chocolate cool and harden, before a dding food gel and sprinkles to taste. Enjoy with company!

— Lauren Clanton, Arts Writer

