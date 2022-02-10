Photos: The Table Mesa King Soopers reopens less than a year after shooting

Almost a year following a mass shooting where a gunman killed 10 people, the Table Mesa King Soopers reopens. At 9 a.m. Feb. 9, a ceremony was held to welcome shoppers and the community back to the store and honor the victims of the tragedy. Some onlookers were emotional, while others appeared excited and intrigued by the redesign of the grocery store.

