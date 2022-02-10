Front PageVisuals

Photos: The Table Mesa King Soopers reopens less than a year after shooting

by Zoe Schacht
Almost a year following a mass shooting where a gunman killed 10 people, the Table Mesa King Soopers reopens. At 9 a.m. Feb. 9, a ceremony was held to welcome shoppers and the community back to the store and honor the victims of the tragedy. Some onlookers were emotional, while others appeared excited and intrigued by the redesign of the grocery store.

Boulder’s Table Mesa King Soopers store managers and members of the Colorado Healing Fund sit on the stage during the opening ceremony on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Io Hartman)

People watch and applaud on the sidelines as King Soopers employees enter the store for the re-opening of King Soopers on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold smiles on stage during the ceremony. (Zoe Schacht/CU Independent)

Cheerleaders and marching band members open the ceremony for the re-opening of King Soopers on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Cheerleaders for the Broncos football team joined the CU marching band at the start of the ceremony. (Zoe Schacht/CU Independent)

Cheerleaders and marching band open the ceremony for the re-opening of King Soopers on Wednesday, Feb. 9th, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

City officials converse on stage prior to the ceremony. (Zoe Schacht/CU Independent)

Store employees await the ceremony for the reopening of the Table Mesa King Soopers. (Zoe Schacht/CU Independent)

The store leader of the Table Mesa King Soopers watches speaker during ceremony. (Zoe Schacht/CU Independent)

Onlookers at times were emotional throughout the duration of the ceremony. (Zoe Schacht/CU Independent)

The ice cream aisle in Boulder’s freshly remodeled King Soopers on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

The produce section of Boulder’s King Soopers fully restocked after the store was closed since March of 2021. Taken Wednesday, Feb 9th, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Pictured: one of the many Valentine’s Day displays inside the remodled King Soopers in Boulder. Taken on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Indpendent

A person looks ahead as they enter the remodeled King Soopers in Boulder after the re-opening ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

 

