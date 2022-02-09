Breaking: CU Boulder to hold commencement in-person

University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano announced on Wednesday, Feb. 9, that the university would hold its 2022 commencement ceremony in person.

“I am excited that our students and their families will be able to join together with our faculty and staff to celebrate the many achievements of the class of 2022,” DiStefano said in a message to university community members.

Since 2020, CU Boulder has not had an in-person commencement ceremony. Complications due to COVID-19 cases kept two graduating classes from celebrating outside of a virtual event.

DiStefano said that Tom Costello, an 18-year veteran of NBC News and a CU Boulder alum, would be 2022’s, commencement speaker.

“We are excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates at Folsom Field after a very challenging couple of years,” he said.

Although DiStefano said that he looked forward to an in-person ceremony, he also said that the university would monitor and comply with public health guidelines. In the last month, Boulder County saw a severe spike in COVID-19 cases which helped in the decision process for the university to go remote at the start of the spring semester.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact CU Independent Managing Editor Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.