Things to do at CU: Week of Feb. 7

Looking for something to do on campus this week? Here are some suggestions:

Monday

Free Study Break: Drop by the BioLounge for DIY Valentines

Stop by the CU Museum of Natural History to visit the homemade valentine-making station. Enjoy crafting with friends and make someone smile by giving them a valentine you made! More information on time and place can be found at the hyperlink.

Public Talk: “The Ways of White Folk”

At 1 p.m. in the Imig Music Building, CU presents Dr. Stephanie Dokter who contemplates how critical engagement with whiteness can be deciphered from jazz by black musicians. This presentation is part of the 2021-2022 Musicology and Music Theory Colloquium Series and is sponsored by the American Music Research Center.

Words to Action

The Hillel Council of Colorado is hosting “Words to Action,” an educational and informative approach to empower and provide the Jewish community with effective responses to anti-Semitism as well as anti-Semitic stereotypes. Visit the hyperlink for time and address.

Tuesday

Networking: The Basics and Beyond

Career Services is presenting a virtual event on how to actively build your network and build it in a genuine way. Make sure to sign up for this event via Handshake.

Resources for Strong Relationships– Health Hut

Head to the C4C Atrium to learn about on-campus resources and tools to aid in prioritizing your mental health and building healthy relationships, from 2 – 4 p.m.

DIY Night

Slow down after a stressful day and take part in this week’s DIY event in the UMC at 5 p.m. This week, represent your hometown by making a state door sign. Connect with other students while getting creative! Visit the hyperlink to reserve your spot, sign-up is required.

Wednesday

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

Demonstrate your skills in Super Smash Bros. through a tournament at the Connection in the UMC from 5 – 10 p.m. Visit the hyperlink for registration instructions. This event will be co-hosted by CU Gaming and The Connection.

Active Listening

Enjoy a small group discussion between peers along with an active listening activity in the University Memorial Center in room 247. Learn the importance of both being heard and hearing others.

Persevering Legacy: Highlighting Women Composers

Through the Persevering Legacy project, enjoy listening to our undergraduate and graduate students playing music composed by women. Head to the Imig Building’s Chamber Hall for a memorable performance.

Thursday

Campus Sustainability Series: Sustainable Procurement

Discover green alternatives to your previous purchasing patterns and understand the significance of purchasing decisions. Register for this event by clicking on the hyperlink.

Buffalo Nites: Waffle Plates and 50 First Dates

Join the Center for Student Involvement for a showing of 50 First Dates, a classic 2004 movie, and make a waffle while you watch at 7 p.m. in Kittredge Central.

Bocadillos y Chisme

Whether you are a member of the Latinx community or want to learn more about it, The Center for Inclusion and Social Change as well as the Office of Precollege Outreach and Engagement invites you to a chance to catch up on chisme and enjoy appetizers!

Friday

Program Council Film Series

Enjoy free popcorn with your friends at 8 p.m. in the Cristol Chemistry and Biochemistry Building. This Friday, Program Council will be presenting “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.”

Extreme Bowling

From 7 p.m. to close, head to The Connection on the first floor of the UMC to bowl with other students. There will be colored pins, light-up lanes, and black lights! Standard bowling rates apply, click on the hyperlink for more information.

Self-Love Yoga: Free Friday Power Hour

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, enjoy a little self-love! In Studio 2, at the rec center, there will be a free yoga class available to all students at 5 p.m.

