Things to do at CU: Week of Jan. 31

There are dozens of events happening on campus this week. Here are some of the highlights:

Monday:

Ping pong tournament

Bring your friends to ply a single or double knock-out ping pong tournament at the UMC in The Connection from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sign up at The Connection front desk by 6 p.m. before the tournament.

ALTEC International Film Festival

Pop into The Hive in Hellems 159 to kick off the two-week film series hosted by ALTEC. Each day there will be a different movie in its original language with English subtitles, followed by a brief discussion led by one of the language faculty members. This Monday at 4:30 p.m., watch “Bacurau,” a Portuguese film written and directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho and Juliano Dornelles. Visit the hyperlink for the rest of the movies being shown.

I love Mondays: Hot Cocoa

A weekly event on campus hosted by the Center for Student Involvement, build connections on campus and kick back with fellow students from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the North Dining Room of the UMC.

Tuesday:

Exhibition—“The Art that Made Medicine”

Visit the CU Art Museum to admire a showcase of CU collections including medical atlases from the rare books department of Anschutz Medical Library and Norlin Library’s special collections, as well as artist renderings of the body from CU Art Museum’s collection. More available dates are available at the hyperlink.

Swipe It Forward

Start February off right by donating one of your meal swipes to a fellow buff in need. Donations will be collected to fight food insecurity around campus. Visit the hyperlink for more available dates.

Compassion and Self-Care—Health Hut

Reduce stress from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. in Norlin Library’s East Entrance, and spend time with other students and members of the Student Life Program.

Wednesday:

Donuts with the Dean

Enjoy free snacks in the Aerospace building’s main lobby with Acting Dean Keith Molenaar.

Involvement Fair

Learn about student organizations around campus and learn about upcoming campus events at 11 a.m. in the Glenn Miller Ballroom of the UMC.

Zen Meditation

A virtual way to learn how to meditate, unwind at the end of the day and get to know your true self in an informational and laidback setting. For more information on reserving a spot and getting the Zoom link, contact Dr. Sigman Myoshin Byrd at sigman.byrd@colorado.edu.

Thursday:

Spirit Day on the Quad

Celebrate CU traditions on Norlin Quad from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with the Herd Leadership Council. There will be free food and gear before the Men’s basketball game against Oregon. No registration required.

Karaoke night

Hang out in The Connection’s new club in the UMC from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. and sing your favorite song with friends.

Guided Paint Night

The Center for Student Involvement will be partnering with the local studio, “Tracy’s Place,” for a guided painting class at 7 p.m. in UMC 235. Click on the hyperlink for registration details.

Friday:

$4 Fridays at Pekoe

Enjoy a 20-ounce drink for $4 at Pekoe, located inside the ATLAS institute. try one of their signature chai or boba teas and then head to your next class. For store hours visit the hyperlink.

Buffalo Nites: Just Roll With it

Do you like to roller-skate? Stop off in the Glenn Miller Ballroom for food, games, and cookie decorating from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Heels Dancing

Strengthen your muscles while wearing heels in Rec Center studio 1. Build self-awareness and self-confidence all while dancing and listening to fun music.

Catapult: A BFA dance concert

Visit the University Theatre to witness BFA choreographers present an array of contemporary and improvisational styles at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are sold online at the CU Boulder Department of Theater and Dance.

