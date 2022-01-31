Buffs succeed at Oregon, fall to Washington and Washington State

After two close losses at home last week against No. 16 USC and No. 9 UCLA, the Colorado Buffaloes hit the road to take a huge win over a strong Oregon Ducks program. Unfortunately, they dropped their next two matches at Washington and Washington State with two embarrassing performances.

The Buffs struggled early on in Eugene, but a 15-point deficit eventually changed to a four-point win. The victory was the first at Oregon since 2013. Colorado had an extraordinary performance, redeeming themselves from their two disappointing losses, which were overcome by turnovers.

Sophomore forward Jabari Walker dominated the Ducks defense, scoring 24 points. Sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy posted 19 of his own and sophomore forward Tristan da Silva fell just behind with 15.

The loss at Washington wasn’t as pretty. Many of Colorado’s wins and losses have come within just a few points, and their matchup against the Huskies was no different. Once again, the Buffs rallied from a 15-point deficit to bring the game within 2 points.

The Pac-12 leading scorer, Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr., controlled the Buffs’ defensive efforts while scoring 26. Walker led the Buffs with 14 while senior forward Evan Battey and senior guard Elijah Parquet each had nine.

Colorado made their way to Washington State following their disappointing loss at Washington but found themselves feeling further defeated. The Buffs were without two of their starters Sunday night, as Parquet continues to battle injury and da Silva was unavailable due to an illness.

The Cougars took advantage of the Buffs shorthanded lineup. Freshman guard K.J. Simpson made his first career start to replace da Silva, while sophomore guard Nique Clifford continued to cover for Parquet.

Turnovers and offensive struggles have continued to change the Buffs game. Colorado has found themselves fighting the same battle all season, as they have had significant issues holding onto the ball and making smart plays.

After an overall disappointing road trip, the Buffs will be at home for the next three games. Colorado will tip-off against Oregon for a rematch on Thursday at 8 p.m. MST.

