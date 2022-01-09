Photos: Old Camp Road

Deep in East Texas, a place dear to my heart is nestled under the swaying pines. Palestine is a town where my mom’s family has lived since the time of wagons bringing goods down the unpaved streets. Throughout my life, I have visited and grown to feel a part of my soul resides there. People, buildings, pets and various other important things to me have come and gone as life rolls on. My only regret is that I haven’t documented the time I spend there sooner.

It’s important to remember what we are thankful for and to slow down and live every moment we have with family.

From Austin, Texas, Evan Pratt is a junior at CU Boulder studying journalism and critical media practices. He’s always wanted to tell stories whether it be through his writing, his music with his band Scenic Brooke West, his new love of photography or around a fire pit. He’s always been called an old soul and it doesn’t bother him one bit. In fact, some days he pretends he was an old man who got a chance to do it all over again. It helps him appreciate each day as it comes and live up every moment.

Evan Pratt is a CU journalism and critical media practices student, contact him at evpr0659@colorado.edu.