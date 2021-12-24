CU announces the spring semester is expected to stay in-person

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Provost, Russell Moore, and Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke announced that the 2022 spring semester at CU Boulder is projected to continue with “few changes” in a statement Wednesday.

The statement came a day after the university canceled a highly anticipated basketball game against the University of Kansas due to COVID-19 protocols and as the omicron variant has upended plans for millions of Americans.

“We are writing to confirm that CU Boulder will not alter our Jan. 10 start to the spring semester, with the vast majority of classes being offered in person as planned,” the statement said.

The university said it will continue to monitor breakthrough cases and transmission and offer free on-campus testing. The statement stopped short of requiring booster shots for all students and staff, “though we do highly recommend [them],” it continued.

The university plans to continue working with its Public Health Office and Scientific Steering Committee to modify its response to COVID-19, should the need arise.



Additionally, the university asks that individuals get tested over the current holiday break to prevent transmission.

“We are grateful that our community answered the call to get vaccinated when they were eligible to do so,” Moore and O’Rourke said. “These measures will provide the best protection as we approach the spring semester.”

