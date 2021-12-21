Breaking: Colorado vs. Kansas Basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The highly anticipated Colorado versus Kansas Tuesday night matchup was canceled just hours before tipoff. The two teams were set to play in Boulder on the 21st.

While little details were provided by the athletic department, information was released to ticket holders and the Colorado Athletics website that the cancelation was due to COVID-19 protocols within the Colorado program.

Athletic Director Rick George was responsible for calling off the game.

“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community,” George said. “While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”

Colorado is 9-3 thus far this season in non-conference play. The Kansas matchup was one of the most highly anticipated of the season. The last time the Buffaloes hosted Kansas in 2013, the then No. 6 Jayhawks were defeated with a shot at the buzzer.

The Buffaloes next matchup is scheduled on December 30 at Oregon at 9 PM MST as the start of Pac-12 play.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

