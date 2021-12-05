Breaking: Omicron variant found in Boulder County

On Dec. 3, the state of Colorado had its second confirmed case of the Omicron Variant. The case was identified in Boulder County.



Officials have said that the person recently tested positive for COVID-19 after having traveled to South Africa. After sequencing tests were done on the sample, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the variant was in fact the Omicron Variant.



Not much is known right now regarding the Omicron variant. Currently, the World Health Organization is working with researchers across the globe to better understand the variant.



Transmissibility, reinfection and the severity of Omicron are still being researched and it is not yet clear whether these are higher, lower or similar to other variants like Delta.



It is known that vaccines remain especially effective in decreasing the infection curve and severity of symptoms among all current variants of the COVID-19 virus.



Boulder County Public Health has stated that the person is in quarantine and people who came in contact with the individuals have been and are being contacted.



As of right now, Boulder County Public Health asks residents and visitors to continue to get vaccinated, wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently, and stay home if they are sick. This also includes avoiding large gatherings and staying in ventilated areas to slow the spread.

