Defense shines in final home game for Colorado Football

The Colorado Buffaloes defense dominated the Washington Huskies on Saturday afternoon to earn a win in their final home game of the season.

A lacking offense performance meant that the defense needed to pick up the slack in order to secure a win. Thankfully, the Buffs defense did just that. Forcing four turnovers on the afternoon, one of which was returned for a touchdown, Colorado was able to provide some insurance to support the lack of offensive yardage.

Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis has had a strong few weeks, but Saturday wasn’t his best performance. Lewis threw for 112 yards, and rushed for a touchdown to finalize the victory. The Buffs had just 183 yards on the day while the Huskies had 426.

Two field goals from freshman kicker Cole Becker were the difference maker against the Huskies. With little margin for error and a tight score, every point mattered. Just a three-point game, the Buffs ultimately squeaked by due to the triumph of the defense.

The final home game called for Senior Day for head coach Karl Dorrell and his graduating class. This included one of the best all-time Buffaloes in inside linebacker Nate Landman. Landman was able to take his final few snaps at Folsom Field toward the end of the game after battling an injury that has caused him to miss the last three games.

An overall stressful and disappointing season, Saturday’s win was a promising look toward the future. With many players returning next season, the latter half of the season has shown promise toward what upcoming seasons could look like.

“It was a hard-fought win, I’m very proud of this team,” said Dorrell. “We’ve got to continue to build this program the way that it used to be. We’re going to get back to that level and I think the mentality is starting to come back.”

The Buffaloes improved to 4-7, including 3-5 in Pac-12 play with their win on Saturday. They head off to Salt Lake City to face No. 23 Utah next Saturday for their final matchup of the season. The time will be determined this week.

