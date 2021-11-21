Colorado BuffaloesColorado FootballFootballMen's Division IPac-12SportsUniversity of Colorado

Defense shines in final home game for Colorado Football

by Logan Standard
Carson Wells extends his arms following a CU interception and touchdown. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O’Brien / CU Independent)

The Colorado Buffaloes defense dominated the Washington Huskies on Saturday afternoon to earn a win in their final home game of the season.

A lacking offense performance meant that the defense needed to pick up the slack in order to secure a win. Thankfully, the Buffs defense did just that. Forcing four turnovers on the afternoon, one of which was returned for a touchdown, Colorado was able to provide some insurance to support the lack of offensive yardage.

Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis has had a strong few weeks, but Saturday wasn’t his best performance. Lewis threw for 112 yards, and rushed for a touchdown to finalize the victory. The Buffs had just 183 yards on the day while the Huskies had 426.

Two field goals from freshman kicker Cole Becker were the difference maker against the Huskies. With little margin for error and a tight score, every point mattered. Just a three-point game, the Buffs ultimately squeaked by due to the triumph of the defense.

The final home game called for Senior Day for head coach Karl Dorrell and his graduating class. This included one of the best all-time Buffaloes in inside linebacker Nate Landman. Landman was able to take his final few snaps at Folsom Field toward the end of the game after battling an injury that has caused him to miss the last three games.

An overall stressful and disappointing season, Saturday’s win was a promising look toward the future. With many players returning next season, the latter half of the season has shown promise toward what upcoming seasons could look like.

“It was a hard-fought win, I’m very proud of this team,” said Dorrell. “We’ve got to continue to build this program the way that it used to be. We’re going to get back to that level and I think the mentality is starting to come back.”

The Buffaloes improved to 4-7, including 3-5 in Pac-12 play with their win on Saturday. They head off to Salt Lake City to face No. 23 Utah next Saturday for their final matchup of the season. The time will be determined this week.


Freshman Outside Linebacker Alvin Williams warms up before the game. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Ralphie VI runs past the crowd before the game. All of her handlers for the pregame run are graduating seniors. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Inside Linebacker and graduating senior Nate Landman waves to the crowd before the game. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Buff fans had high hopes for a successful final home game of the 2021 season. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

The CU Marching Band took to the field for the final home game of the 2021 season. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Team Captains took to the field for the coin toss to start the game. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

The Buffs take to the field with Chip and the CU Cheer squad. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Outside Linebacker Carson Wells points to the sky while running onto the field during pregame celebrations. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Another packed CU student section led cheers and taunts throughout the game. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

WR Daniel Arias III prepares to recieve the ball from QB Brandon Lewis during the first quarter. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Washington Defensive Back Jacobe Covington taunts CU fans before the third quarter. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Lamb and Carson Wells celebrate in the endzone following the interception by Lamb leading to a touchdown. The pair of Inside Linebackers caused quite the headache for the Huskie offense. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

CU teamed up with sponsor Dr Pepper to give away $1,500 in tuition to two students. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Center Colby Pursell lines up against Washington. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Hail began to fall as players left the field for halftime. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

WR Daniel Arias III dodges blockers on his way up the field. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Tight end Brady Russell is taken down after receiving a throw from QB Brandon Lewis. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

CU players celebrate following a fumble recovery by Inside Linebacker Robert Barnes. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Robert Barnes, LB, celebrates following another forced fumble and recovery. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Cornerback Tyrin Taylor successfully blocks a Washington Receiver during the fourth quarter. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Inside Linebacker and graduating senior Nate Landman is greeted by friends and family after the victory. Nov. 20, 2021. (Alec Levy-O'Brien / CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Sports Editor Logan Standard at logan.standard@colorado.edu.

Logan is a sophomore sports journalist and assistant editor for the CU Independent Sports Team. She is majoring in Journalism while minoring in Sports Media. You can follow her on Instagram at @loganstandard or on Twitter at @loganalexa02.

