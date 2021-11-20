University of Colorado Regent Chance Hill resigns from board

University of Colorado Regent Chance Hill announce on Friday that he would be resigning from the Board of Regents, according to a statement released by the board.



Hill, a Republican representing Colorado’s 5th Congressional District will “pursue new professional opportunities outside of the state,” marking an end to his term that was supposed to last until 2025.



Under Colorado’s state law, Gov. Jared Polis will have to appoint someone to fill the vacancy on the Board of Regents until the next election.



Hill also added that he is moving out of Colorado, “to secure an employment opportunity that will much better enable me to provide for my family in a context of greater job stability and a lower cost of living.”



Fellow Regents Jack Kroll and Sue Sharkey showed appreciation for Hill’s work to the board.

“Regent Hill’s leadership has been an asset to this Board of Regents, and he will be missed,” Sharkey said.



