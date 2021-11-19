Breaking: CU Board of Regents announces Presidential Search Committee

During a one-hour meeting on Nov. 18, the University of Colorado Boulder’s Board of Regents selected members for a national search firm for CU’s next president. 16 students, faculty, staff and community members from a competitive candidate pool all around Colorado and CU schools were ratified by the regents for the committee.

The CU Board of Regents announced in a press release each of the selected candidates’ names and information, as well the chair and vice-chair. The statement also included information on the search firm the school has chosen to aid in seeking for CU’s next president, Storbeck Search.

“The board is committed to creating an inclusive process that will attract the best talent and deliver the next president who will lead our university forward,” Regent Smith said.

The committee will finalize its briefing and take effect in Dec. Moreover, the team will begin looking for presidential candidates in Jan.

The Board of Regents also announced that over the past couple of months, they have extensively outreached to the greater Colorado community for a diverse amount of perspectives for the decision in addition to the students, faculty, and staff of all four CU schools.

The Regents asked for individuals with any additional input or inquires to contact individual regents or to complete the form on the Presidential Search website.

