The Center for Leadership Advisory Council’s first in-person event

On Nov. 14, the Center of Leadership hosted a day of service inside the Recreation Center for student leaders and volunteers. The Day of Service event was formatted around unmasking racism and anti-Asian hate.

Volunteers spent the day writing holiday themed letters for senior citizens, making dog toys for a nearby animal shelter and making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the homeless.

“Leading activities is always super fun since you get to see the idea come to life,” said Isabel Miller, student liaison for leadership minor.

Miller and volunteers were able to make an exceptional amount of dog toys by the end of the day. All the proceeds went directly to Project Canis, a no kill animal shelter.

Miller expressed that the activity was, “good for the environment, and good for animals.”

More than 40 volunteers and selected student leaders participated in the day of service.

The Center for Leadership was founded as a new program in 2020 by Chancellor DiStefano. As stated in their vision, the program’s goal, “advocates for dynamic, multi-disciplinary, integrated leadership development for our students with an emphasis on moral character, social responsibility and ethical decision making.”

“It’s hard to get new programs up and running,” Miller said. “Right now we are working without a social media platform, but hope to create one in the near future.”

Unification is the center’s emphasis. By aligning 25 leadership programs, students have the opportunity to harness new skills in many different departments offered at The University of Colorado Boulder.

This program exposes students who are a part of the various programs here at CU Boulder. Students who have an interest in majoring or minoring in leadership through this center will have the opportunity to expand their professional leadership skills in a variety of different community forums.

“The program is valuable for the student body,” said Anna Wert, another student liaison for the leadership minor. “It encourages students to get involved outside of the classroom and within the Boulder community.”

In the Spring the center will be conducting a ‘How Do I Make a Difference Seminar’. The 5-session seminar series is designed through a 90-minute value-based, critical thinking, introspective and collaborative discussion for the improvement of life experiences and community involvement.

Newsletter updates will be sent to previous volunteers, but all center opportunities are free to CU Boulder students.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Lauren Schaffler at lauren.schaffler@colorado.edu.