Voting Guide: CU Student Government fall elections

The time to vote for the CU Student Government (CUSG) has once again arrived. Voting commenced at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 and will be ending on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.

According to an email sent out by the University of Colorado Boulder, CUSG is responsible for allocating around $24 million in student fees, “funding student organizations and places like the Rec Center and the UMC” every year in order to improve student life.

5 candidates are running for Representative-At-Large and students are allowed to vote for as many candidates as they like. You can find full information about the candidates on the CU Student Government website.

This year’s candidates are Hector Guerrero, Aaditya Pore, Ornella Musinguzi, Jose Flores and Hope James.

Guerrero is a second-year student majoring in Political Science, with two minors in Neuroscience and Leadership. Guerrero, who suffers from depression and severe social anxiety, says his goal as Representative-At-Large is to bring awareness to mental illnesses and, per his letter found in the CU Student Government website, “expand upon the current services offered to the students by negotiating with the administration and advocating for those like me who face these struggles on a daily basis.”

Pore is a first-year student pursuing a major in Aerospace Engineering and two minors in Computer Science and Leadership. If elected, Pore plans to address concerns for those who face physical challenges and disabilities to give them more accessible installations. Pore also wants to increase the availability of feminine hygiene products across campus and give people who are a part of the BIPOC community better representation. “I aim to make CU a welcoming community, one that each Buff feels like they belong in,” he wrote in his letter.

Musinguzi is a sophomore studying Political Science with a minor in Multicultural Leadership Studies. In her letter, she expresses her desire to “bring a sense of belonging to students and bridge the gap between the student body and the branches within government.” Musinguzi’s goal is to have all students’ voices heard.

Flores is pursuing a degree in Strategic Communications and is currently a sophomore. According to his letter, Flores’ goal if he gets elected is to “uplift the multicultural voices of students at CU” and have a better support system for students of color.

James, who is majoring in Sociology and Political Science, says her goal as a Representative-At-Large is to create “policy that would benefit marginalized groups, such as those of women and LGBTQ+ communities,” both of which she is a part of. James wants to “represent and fight for the needs of underrepresented students at CU,” and says that she will make that her priority.

Per CU’s email and communications page, the ballot also includes a Constitutional Amendment that would add the Volunteer Resource Center (VRC) Board as a Joint Board with the student government if passed. The Volunteer Resource Center’s goal is to help people by creating programming and events for the university’s community in regard to the needs of the communities outside of CU.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Alexandra Llorca at alexandra.llorca@colorado.edu.