Photos: Sexual assault protest at CU fraternity Phi Kappa Alpha

On Friday, Nov. 5, hundreds of students gathered at Phi Kappa Alpha to protest alleged sexual assaults. The protest began at an underpass between Kittredge Central and CU’s Center for Community at 5:30 pm and made its way down Broadway towards Phi Kappa Alpha.

Protesters arrived at Phi Kappa Alpha to find the courtyard of the fraternity house blocked with fences that said “No trespassing,” at about 6 pm.

After the large crowd gathered outside the fraternity, student organizers spoke about why they were protesting Phi Kappa Alpha and the university through megaphones.

The crowd clapped and cheered in response to the speakers, while students on the other side of the street watched. As the night continued, the crowd became more agitated and, in response to an increased police presence, more antagonistic. Around 6:40 pm, the crowd shined their flashlights and shouted more at the fraternity house, frustrated by the lack of engagement from the fraternity brothers, who did not engage with the crowd all night.

Students opened fences blocking the courtyard and sat inside peacefully as police asked them to leave. After about 20 minutes, police removed roadblocks and most left the area.

During those 20 minutes, students inside the fences shared an intimate space together by discussing their stories of sexual assault. As people shared, many became emotional and beckoned those standing outside the fences to come inside to “support sexual assault survivors.”

Shortly after the police left, students began leaving their signs across the front lawn and dispersing.