Photos: Sexual assault protest at CU fraternity Phi Kappa Alpha

by Io Hartman
Students gathered outside CU Boulder’s PIKE fraternity on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, to protest rape culture and campus sexual assault. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

On Friday, Nov. 5, hundreds of students gathered at Phi Kappa Alpha to protest alleged sexual assaults. The protest began at an underpass between Kittredge Central and CU’s Center for Community at 5:30 pm and made its way down Broadway towards Phi Kappa Alpha.

Student protesters started the night at the underpass between Kittredge Central and the Center for Community to protest PIKE fraternity on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Student protesters cross Broadway through an underpass, walking towards the PIKE fraternity on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Protesters arrived at Phi Kappa Alpha to find the courtyard of the fraternity house blocked with fences that said “No trespassing,” at about 6 pm.

Upon arriving at the PIKE fraternity, students started shouting while holding signs that said "Keep rapists off my campus," on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Students yelled, "No means No," towards the PIKE fraternity house at a protest against alleged sexual assault on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
A student holds a sign that says "Dismantle PIKE," at a protest regarding alleged sexual assault on Friday Nov. 5, 2021.
Students protest outside PIKE fraternity on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Students protest outside PIKE fraternity on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Protesters hold signs towards PIKE fraternity on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

After the large crowd gathered outside the fraternity, student organizers spoke about why they were protesting Phi Kappa Alpha and the university through megaphones.

Students sit in silence, listening to a speaker talk about their experience with sexual assault during the protest against PIKE fraternity on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

The crowd clapped and cheered in response to the speakers, while students on the other side of the street watched. As the night continued, the crowd became more agitated and, in response to an increased police presence, more antagonistic. Around 6:40 pm, the crowd shined their flashlights and shouted more at the fraternity house, frustrated by the lack of engagement from the fraternity brothers, who did not engage with the crowd all night.

A protester holds a sign that says, “Don’t rape,” while at a protest regarding CU Boulder’s PIKE fraternity and sexual assault allegations on Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Protesters remained outside CU Boulder’s PIKE fraternity after being there for about 1 hour on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Students opened fences blocking the courtyard and sat inside peacefully as police asked them to leave. After about 20 minutes, police removed roadblocks and most left the area.

Sarah Fitzpatrick and her father speak with press during a student protest regarding PIKE fraternity and sexual assault on CU Boulder’s campus on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

During those 20 minutes, students inside the fences shared an intimate space together by discussing their stories of sexual assault. As people shared, many became emotional and beckoned those standing outside the fences to come inside to “support sexual assault survivors.”

Students stand on a rock displaying Phi Kappa Alpha’s address on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Students littered their signs across the property of Phi Kappa Alpha in response to their absence of engagement at the protest on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Shortly after the police left, students began leaving their signs across the front lawn and dispersing.

Phi Kappa Alpha’s lawn after the student protest about alleged sexual assault on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Io Hartman is a photographer based in Boulder, CO, and is a sophomore majoring in Media Studies at CU Boulder. Io is a portrait and documentary photographer, driven to do work that captures community and systemic change.

