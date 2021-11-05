Buffaloes Football Faces Challenge Against Beavers

A strong Oregon State team is headed to Boulder for a matchup against the struggling Buffaloes on Homecoming Weekend.

The Oregon State offense versus the Colorado defense will be a key focus on Saturday night. Although the Buffaloes offense has struggled all season, the defense has had impressive moments, including holding the ranked Texas A&M Aggies to just 10 points earlier this season.

The Beavers will likely not have to worry about senior inside linebacker Nate Landman, who is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game. Landman, who has a team-high 63 tackles and a Pac-12 leading 45 solo tackles, has been battling shoulder issues since playing at Cal on October 23.

The Oregon State offense is one of the best in the Pac-12. With a fast-paced run game and a very successful quarterback in Chance Nolan, the Buffs defense has a big job ahead of them. If the Colorado defense is able to keep the Beavers away from the endzone, the game could be closer than fans were anticipating.

Although Colorado’s offense continues to wrestle with issues, their showing at Oregon last week shows their ability to connect in big situations. Despite the loss, there were silver linings, including multiple big passes from freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis, who threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday night’s contest, it is sure to be a battle between the Beaver offense and the Buffalo defense.

