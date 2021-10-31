Breaking: Police report shots fired near campus

On Oct. 31, the University of Colorado Boulder emergency alert system sent out a message saying that shots had been fired near the university campus just before midnight that night.

The message, which was sent at 12:30 a.m., followed earlier communication from the university that said an armed person had been seen near the University Memorial Center and cautioned dorm residents to shelter in place at the time.

Police are searching for a suspect that they describe as a 5’4″ man wearing a black sweatshirt with red stripes on the sleeves and a white jersey covering the sweatshirt with the number 76 on the back.

The university cautioned those not in dorms to “avoid campus.”

As of 1 a.m., officials searched campus buildings and did not locate the suspect. Police also lifted their previous instructions to shelter in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

