Provost announces search committee for new engineering dean

CU Boulder Provost Russell Moore has announced a search committee is being created to find a new dean for the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences (CEAS). The selected candidate they chose will replace Keith Molenaar, who currently serves as the interim dean for the college.

“I’m excited and ready to once again begin looking for the next leader of our top-ranking engineering college,” Moore said in a statement published by CU Boulder Today.

In February, a similar search for a new engineering dean wasn’t successful, when the candidate selected by a previous committee declined an offer for the job.

CU Boulder ranks in the top 20 engineering schools in the nation, with Aerospace, Environmental, and Chemical engineering programs all ranking in the top 10 amongst public institutions, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The ideal candidate, “will have strong leadership and administrative skills, and an outstanding academic record,” Moore said in the same statement.

The dean serves as the chief academic administrative office of the College of Engineering and works with CEAS stakeholders to articulate and achieve the college’s strategic missions and goals. As CU’s ranking in engineering becomes more competitive nationally, this dean will play a vital role in improving enrollment and output.

The search committee will meet immediately, and consists of 19 members ranging from associate professors of engineering, faculty directors, associate deans, and student government officials.

Moore plans to name a new dean during the spring 2022 semester.

“I look forward to seeing a pool of diverse candidates,” Moore said in the statement.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer William Oster at william.oster@colorado.edu.