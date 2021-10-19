Breaking: Fire on Pearl Street displaces Boulder residents

Early in the morning of Oct. 19, Boulder Fire and Rescue responded to a large fire that started in an apartment complex near Pearl and 23rd Streets.

The city first received a call about the fire at roughly 3:32 a.m. and firefighters responded to that call after seven minutes. By 9 a.m., firefighters had extinguished the worst of the blaze, although the roofs of the buildings had caved in.

83 units were affected by the fire, though there have been no reported major injuries. Boulder Emergency services said that there were few minor injuries that were treated on the scene. There has yet to be a complete determination as to if anyone was harmed and Boulder Police are actively looking to conduct interviews with anyone who has been impacted by the fire.

At a press conference held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Boulder Emergency Services Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh said that the investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing.

“Fire Investigators have not been able to get into the building,” she said.

Firefighters are concerned about hotspots that still remain in the three buildings that were affected by the fire and were seen continuing to spray the buildings with water and break windows in certain areas.

The blocks surrounding the fire will continue to be closed to the public through today and possibly into tomorrow, as first responders ensure that the fire has been completely put out.

The Boulder Police Department Twitter account requests that all avoid the area until further notice. If you have been displaced by the fire, contact the Red Cross at 870-440-7499 to receive assistance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

