Online classes still have impacts on mental health, some students say

Heading into week nine of the fall semester, students have been taking midterms, writing papers, and trying to stay healthy throughout. With the majority of classes on campus this semester, unlike the past three terms, some students are feeling the stress of in-person classes in different ways than years prior.

“My exams are only slightly different from last year,” said sophomore Kate Thulson, “the biggest difference has been being able to study with my peers in preparation for my exams.”

Last year, in-person classes and student interaction were severely limited due to pandemic precautions. Some of the consequences of Zoom classes, like electronically proctored exams, are still being used in classrooms this year.

“It is interesting to me how most exams are still online using Proctorio like they were last year, unlike my freshman year where every test was on paper and in person before COVID-19,” said junior business major Nicole Seichter.

Even though a lot of classes are in-person this semester, many exams are online for the sake of the convenience of professors and instructors who grade the exams. Other than online tests, and wearing masks, life on campus seems to be slowly getting back to normal.

“College itself is a completely different experience this year. Pretty much everything has changed for the better and it’s so refreshing to be on campus,” Thulson said.

For the most part, many students are enjoying being back on campus and the chance to be involved in a variety of activities in person as well as meet new people and form study groups.

“Last year when we went completely online, I realized that I took for granted the connections with people in the classroom and the professors,” Seichter said. “It was difficult to get to know people online.”

Experts say that in order to do well on midterms and in classes in general, it is important to manage stress, mental health, and get enough sleep.

“Getting 7-9 hours of sleep each night can improve our mental and physical health, reduce stress and improve our memory,” an article by the University of Colorado Boulder’s Health and Wellness Services read.

The article also highlighted the importance of knowing how you are feeling and never ignoring concerns about your mental or physical health.

When dealing with the stress of midterms you should, “Make a list, prioritize your time, maintain your energy, celebrate small wins, and reach out for support,” the Health and Wellness Services added in another piece on tips to manage stress.

Although students are on campus, and everything seems a bit more normal than before, CU medical professionals stress that those on campus need to be taking precautions to stay healthy and prevent more COVID-19 surges. Masks are still required at all public indoor places in Boulder County, including anywhere on campus.

